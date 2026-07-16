The mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open was one of the biggest talking points in tennis last year and the storming success of the innovative idea ensured it will be back on the schedule once again for next month’s tournament in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz’s high-profile partnership with Emma Raducanu was a standout pairing last year, even though they bowed out in the first round after losing to Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

Alcaraz’s big rival Jannik Sinner was due to play in the event with No 1 doubles player Katerina Siniakova, but he was ruled out of the event after suffering from illness as he played in the Cincinnati Open the week before.

Alexander Zverev, Venus Williams, Ben Shelton, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Taylor Fritz were among the big names who took part in a tournament that was won by doubles specialists, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

The $1million prize money on offer for the winners was another eye-catching element of the event, yet doubles specialist players were frustrated that they were frozen out of the tournament in favour of the big names.

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Now the rumours are swirling over the potential line-up for this year’s mixed doubles tournament at the US Open, with a dream team of Alcaraz and Serena Williams gathering momentum in recent weeks.

Serena played down the prospect of playing with Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows when she spoke to the media in her comeback events last month, but that would be a dream team pairing for tournament organisers if it became reality.

Alcaraz’s fitness would be a big factor in that story and there may also be doubts about Williams’ fitness after she injured her knee in her first singles’ match in almost four years against Maya Joint at Wimbledon.

There are rumours that Filipina superstar Alex Eala could team up with Brazilian wonderkid Joao Fonseca, in what could be an double act that attracts huge crowds for their matches.

As yet, the US Open organisers have yet to confirm their doubles dream teams, but here is your Tennis365 guide to the teams we would like to see:

Jannik Sinner & Aryna Sabalenka – The novelty of seeing two world No 1’s teaming up on a doubles court would make this a match-up to behold. Sabalenka opted out of this event last year, but she has hinted she wants to get involved this time.

Novak Djokovic & Naomi Osaka – Osaka played with Gael Monfils in this event last year and Djokovic teamed up with fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic, but a pairing off these two former US Open champions would be great to see.

Alex de Minaur & Katie Boulter – A sprinkling of romance always adds to a story and it would be great to see the tennis couple who got married last Sunday teaming up at Flushing Meadows.

Nick Kyrgios & Anna Kalinskaya – Okay, we are being a bit cheeky here, as this double act will not happen on a number of levels! These two dated before a pretty public split that many believe fuelled Kyrgios’ animosity towards Jannik Sinner after his failed doping test in March 2024, at a time when the Italian was dating Kalinskaya. Imagine the tension between these two if they were on the court together.

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