Carlos Alcaraz’s new serve tweaks have surfaced, with a tennis analyst addressing fans’ “concerns” about the Spaniard’s slower delivery.

Alcaraz returned to the ATP Tour at the US Open earlier this month and impressed after more than four months out with a wrist issue.

The 23-year-old didn’t appear to have any problems on his return to the court, but many observed that his serve speed had dropped as he lost in the quarter-finals to Ben Shelton.

At last weekend’s Laver Cup, analyst Gill Gross spotted how the seven-time major winner now lifts his front foot before serving; his ball toss is lower, he appears to be using his legs more, and the preparation is quicker.

Former top-50 player Christopher Eubanks responded to his post on X, saying he was wondering if anyone else would notice the rock back where he lifts his left toe up.

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Alcaraz – who won a singles and a doubles match at this year’s Laver Cup – hasn’t been able to hit speeds in excess of 130mph on the first serve with as much regularity, with some speculating that his old serve may have caused his wrist injury as his forehand is unchanged and doesn’t seem to be any less effective.

And Gross thinks the slower speeds may be down to easing back into tennis after months on the sidelines, with the tennis commentator saying it is something to keep an eye on in for the rest of 2026.

He said on his YouTube channel, “There are some concerns right now about Alcaraz’s serve speed on the top end and I don’t think that’s related to the technique change. I am much more inclined to believe that’s related to the health of the right wrist.

“While the forehand looks completely normal, the serve doesn’t yet look back to its pre-injury form. That’s something to monitor as we continue with this last stretch of the 2026 season when it comes to Carlos Alcaraz.”

According to the ATP Tour‘s website, Alcaraz ranks down in 12th on the ‘Serve Leaders’ charts, which looks into first serve percentage, serve points won, service games won, and average ages and double faults per match.

His serve rating is 287.6, with Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev leading the way on 306.6. Alcaraz’s first serve percentage is the 12th-best on Tour at 66.9% but for percentage of first serve points won his 72.7% ranks him down at 43rd.

For percentage of service games won he is fifth on 88.8% but he is not in the top 50 for average aces per match. Despite it being an area of his game he can improve, many would argue the former world No 1 is the best player on the planet on his day.

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