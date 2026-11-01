Carlos Alcaraz speaks for the first time after beating Alex de Minaur to win the Vienna Open

Carlos Alcaraz won the fourth title of his 2026 season so far after beating Alex de Minaur in the final of the Vienna Open.

The Spaniard defeated the Australian in straight sets, by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4 in less than an hour and a half, to claim yet another ATP 500 title.

Alcaraz played exceptional tennis for most of the week as he beat the likes of Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev, Tommy Paul, and now de Minaur without dropping a single set.

After defeating de Minaur to claim the Vienna Open final, Alcaraz was full of praise for the opponent he beat for the seventh time in a row.

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In an interview with Sky Sports Tennis, Alcaraz said: “Yeah, I mean my team and I know pretty well Alex de Minaur’s level. He’s a star, he’s really dangerous, really flat balls, that are on the court really low.

“It’s really difficult to increase the power that I really wanted to increase, in every shot, every ball. He’s really, really fast. You have to run every point and you can hit a winner against everybody except him. I had to be really careful.

“I had to be really focused on that, so that we know that I had to start the match really focused. Increasing my speed, my pace in every shot, trying to be aggressive. Show him that if he wants to win, he has to play better, more aggressive.

“More solid and be smarter than me, so I’m just really happy that in the end I found my way and I played great. Obviously it’s been a really emotional and amazing week for me.

“I’ve learned a lot to keep going forward step by step playing on an indoor court. Trying to gain more confidence playing on this surface, so I’m just really happy and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Alcaraz will now head to the Paris Masters to continue the indoor hardcourt swing and it’s a tournament he has never played his best tennis at.

The Spaniard is yet to win the tournament and he has only reached as far as the quarterfinals on one occasions in his five appearances at the final Masters event of the year.

He currently holds a 5-5 win-loss record at the Paris Masters, which makes it his joint-worst performing Masters tournament by that statistic.

Turning around his Paris Masters form will be next on the agenda for Alcaraz and he will await the winner of Alex Michelsen and Jiri Lehecka in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Lehecka has just reached the Swiss Indoors, so he will provide a tough test for the Spaniard.