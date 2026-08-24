Carlos Alcaraz declared that he has missed “everything” about competitive tennis as he spoke about his decision to make his comeback at the 2026 US Open.

The Spanish icon announced last week that he will return from over four months on the sidelines with a right wrist injury to compete at the New York major.

Alcaraz missed both Roland Garros and Wimbledon this summer, having injured his wrist in his most recent match, which was at the Barcelona Open in April.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion practised at Flushing Meadows for the first time this year in front of a large crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday.

Following his practice session, Alcaraz gave a short interview and expressed how happy he was to be back.

“After a couple of months recovering from my injury, I miss everything. I miss this place, I miss the crowd, I miss the ball kids,” said the 23-year-old.

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“I think I couldn’t have started at a better place than here, so I feel very grateful. I’m just happy.”

The world No 3 also admitted that it was not an easy choice to play the US Open.

”Yeah, I mean, it is a very special tournament for me. It’s a Grand Slam, best of five.

“So yeah, as I said, after more than four months, coming back at a Grand Slam wasn’t an easy decision, but I just tried to put everything to be ready for this tournament.”

Alcaraz is the reigning US Open champion, having beaten Jannik Sinner in the 2025 final to capture his second title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The former world No 1 will partner 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the US Open mixed doubles event, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The men’s singles tournament at Flushing Meadows will be staged from Sunday 30 August to Sunday 13 September.

Alcaraz secured his most recent major title at the 2026 Australian Open — a victory which saw him become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in tennis history.

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