Carlos Alcaraz has split with his coach after six years together.

As images of emerged of Carlos Alcaraz’s pre-season training emerged, another piece of the jigsaw behind his split from his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero may have been revealed.

So much of Alcaraz’s career to this point has been linked to the former French Open champion, with his academy base that bears Ferrero’s name in the Spanish outpost of Villena a base for young Carlos to hone his skills.

When he was emerging through the ranks of the game, working alongside a superstar of Spanish tennis at a training base that had the doors thrown open to him was a privilege that aided his development.

Yet as Alcaraz became a tennis superstar and won six Grand Slam titles in double quick time at the start of his career, the money he had in the bank and the doors open to him made the Ferrero Academy less of a draw.

He has practiced at various locations in Spain over the last couple of years and has even played on courts alongside tourists and amateur tennis players at the La Manga Club near his Murcia homeland in recent months.

So the attachment to the Ferrero Academy was loosening before what the outside world saw as the shock announcement that Alcaraz was parting ways with the coach who has been his mentor throughout his career.

It may be that the reliance on Ferrero has waned as Alcaraz has become his own man and wants to make more of his own decisions about his career, but another reason for this change could be based the images we have seen around him on most of his recent training videos.

Big adverts for the Carlos Alcaraz Academy have been promoted around pre-season training sessions for the world No 1, with the eagerness to promote his own academy set-up a possible conflict of interests with the Ferrero masterplan.

Former world No 1 and 22-time Grand Slam-winning legend Rafael Nadal made tens of millions of euros when he sold a stakes in his Academy in Mallorca for €95 million to a private investment firm named GPF in February 2025.

The value of a successful Academy was highlighted by that mega deal and a player of Alcaraz’s global fame and popularity could build his own version that would be worth tens of millions to potential investors in double quick time.

Alcaraz’s Academy is run by his father Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and reports in Spain suggest he may have played a role in the decision for his son to split with Ferrero.

If Alcaraz Snr and Ferrero are duelling to have the best tennis academy in the area around Alicante in Spain, the presence of the world’s most famous tennis player of the day on a court promising your set-up would be very useful.

Carlos Alcaraz Academy camps for kids and adults are now popping up in America, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia as they look to expand their reach on a global stage.

The star name attached to those coaching programmes might not want to be associated with another academy and that could be one of many reasons why he is no longer employing Ferrero as his coach.

