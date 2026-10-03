Carlos Alcaraz sends message to next Japan Open opponent after stunning escape

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his reaction after he made a stunning escape in the opening set of his second round victory at the 2026 Japan Open.

The world No 3 prevailed 7-6(6), 6-1 against 37th-ranked Matteo Arnaldi at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo on Saturday.

Alcaraz, who is the reigning Japan Open champion, won six straight points — saving four set points — after trailing 2-6 in the first set tiebreak.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion then broke his 25-year-old Italian opponent twice in a second set he dominated.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Alcaraz revealed what was going through his mind when he was on the brink of losing the opening set tiebreak.

“Well, obviously, when you’re down 6-2 in the tiebreaker, you’re thinking about, ‘all right, I should do something different in the second set, trying to be better and obviously win that in three sets’,” said the 23-year-old.

“But, you know, obviously, I tried to stay there, point after point. I think I changed a little bit, you know, how I played until that moment and it worked out. So, just happy that I got the first set.

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“I think he was playing an unbelievable game. I think he was killing the forehand and I was out of the zone every time. So, I’m just, as I said, happy that I got it.

“Obviously, that made me come back on court in the second set more relaxed, you know, thinking about the things that I got to do, that I worked out from the 6-2 until the 8-6 in the tiebreaker.

“And I think everything went pretty well. He made a couple of mistakes and made me go into the game again. So, just happy that I won in straight sets.”

The Spaniard was also asked about the pressure of facing opponents who feel like they have nothing to lose against him

“Well, I mean, obviously, I would say every, you know, every player that played against me, they feel like they have to increase their level a little bit if they want to win,” Alcaraz said.

“I would say it is a compliment for me. That means, you know, I have a great tennis, you know, on court. But, you know, I got to be ready for that. I got to be ready for everything they can do every time they step on the court.”

Alcaraz then looked ahead to his quarter-final showdown with Denis Shapovalov.

“So, I know Denis, he plays a great tennis, really aggressive one,” he added. “So, I got to be ready to run, to defend, to attack, you know, everything that the match demands me to do. So, let’s see.

“I think it’s going to be a great match. I’m really looking forward to playing him once again.”

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