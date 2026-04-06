Monday’s headlines from the tennis world include Carlos Alcaraz’s comments on Jannik Sinner’s presence at the Monte Carlo Masters and the topic of privacy for players at tournaments.

We also have news of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ rankings blow after his early Monte Carlo exit, Alex Eala’s first opponent in Linz, and Novak Djokovic receiving a warning from a former world No 4.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories across the ATP and WTA tours.

Sinner leaves Alcaraz ‘surprised’

World No 2 Sinner enjoyed an outstanding March as he won the Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami to complete the Sunshine Double.

Speaking ahead of his title defence in Monte Carlo, world No 1 Alcaraz admitted he was “surprised” Sinner had chosen to compete in the first clay-court Masters event of the season.

“Honestly, I was surprised that Jannik — after Indian Wells, Miami, and the whole tour — came to Monte Carlo to play, but obviously that speaks to the great physical condition he’s in right now, what he’s capable of,” said the 22-year-old Spaniard.

Read more: Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘surprise’ Jannik Sinner admission



Alcaraz calls out tournaments over player privacy

In his press conference, Alcaraz was also critical of the lack of privacy for players as he addressed the increasing prominence of behind-the-scenes cameras at tournaments.

“Having cameras so close, able to see what we’re watching on our phones, I think that’s too much. We already don’t have much privacy in tournaments, and I think this is too much,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz speaks out about player privacy as he issues ‘too much’ criticism



Tsitsipas set for big rankings drop

Tsitsipas, a three-time Monte Carlo Masters champion, was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round at the clay-court event.

The 27-year-old Greek has dropped 16 places to 64th in the Live ATP Rankings — which is set to be his lowest ranking position since April 2018.

Tsitsipas was the world No 8 exactly a year ago, but he has endured a difficult 12 months.

Read more: Stefanos Tsitsipas -16 in ATP Rankings as ‘decline’ continues with Monte Carlo Masters exit



Eala’s first Linz opponent

World No 46 Eala is making her first appearance since the Miami Open at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz this week.

The 20-year-old will face Austrian home favourite Julia Grabher in her opening match at the indoor clay-court event on Tuesday.

Read more: Linz Open: Meet Alex Eala’s first-round opponent at WTA 500 event



Djokovic gets rankings warning

US Open finalist Greg Rusedski thinks it is vital that Djokovic keeps his ranking in the top four for Wimbledon.

“It’s not about ranking points. It’s about where he’s seeded. He does need points to be in the top four,” said the former world No 4.

Read more: Novak Djokovic sent a rankings warning by former British No 1 after latest withdrawal



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