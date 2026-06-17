Carlos Alcaraz teases injury update as alternative practice video emerges

Carlos Alcaraz has hinted that he is stepping up his injury recovery following a post on social media.

The 23-year-old has not played since withdrawing with a wrist problem at the Barcelona Open in mid-April.

The seven-time major winner then missed the majority of the clay court swing, including the French Open, and he won’t feature at Wimbledon either.

The Spaniard will be hoping to return for the North American swing, which gets underway in August. But it is not yet known when he will be back playing again.

However, it seems the signs are positive as he posted a series of tennis-related photos on his social media pages.

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In one photo, he is on a tennis court with a racket in hand, while wearing a Lakers basketball shirt.

In another picture, Alcaraz is seen on an athletics track, suggesting he is being put through his paces when it comes to sharpening his fitness and endurance.

Alcaraz – who was filmed hitting with his left hand – is also enjoying a bit of a break, too. He also captioned the post with a big smiley face.

Alcaraz has continued to stay positive, or at least give off the appearance of being upbeat, during his time away from the court.

Even when he withdrew from Wimbledon, he said, “My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon.

“They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible.”

However, reports suggest that he has engaged the services of Dr Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, who has worked with Rafael Nadal in the past.

Dr Cottoro played a big role in Nadal’s 2022 French Open triumph as he gave him anaesthetic injections to numb sensory nerves in the Spaniard’s foot. That allowed him to win his 14th Roland Garros crown.

READ MORE: LTA CEO points to worrying trend amid Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti injuries