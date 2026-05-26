Carlos Alcaraz has been forced out of several high-profile tennis tournaments, but he is staying positive about what he can do upon his return.

The Spaniard suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open, which forced him out of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and Roland Garros on the clay court swing.

His absence will continue during the grass court swing, where he has already confirmed that he will not play either Queen’s or Wimbledon in the UK.

Alcaraz’s next potential tournament on the ATP Tour looks to be the Canadian Open, one of the few Masters tournaments the Spaniard is yet to win in his career.

With that set to kick off at the beginning of August, Alcaraz has provided a positive update about what he expects to achieve in the sport when he can play again.

Speaking during a talk at the Princess of Girona Foundation’s awards ceremony in Spain, the World No. 2 opened up about his absence from tennis and even confirmed if he had been watching the first days of Roland Garros.

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“I’m watching the results from home, watching my rivals compete, the tournaments I wish I could be playing in but can’t,” said the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Despite the Spaniard’s lengthy absence from the sport he has dominated for the past two years, Alcaraz is confident he can hit new heights when he returns to tennis.

“Everything happens for a reason. I believe it’s fate, and that life has something special for me when I return, something beautiful,” he said on stage during an exclusive talk in Spain.

“Now I realise that what really matters, my family, who have always been there to support me; they never forced me to play tennis but always gave me the choice and that helped me continue to enjoy it and never feel stressed. They’re the reason I’m the person I’m today.”

The World No. 2’s lengthy absence has undoubtedly left a hole in the ATP Tour, but it has been a major boost for his biggest rival, Jannik Sinner.

The Italian has won every tournament he has played in Alcaraz’s absence, at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, and he is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Roland Garros title.

Only Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev look to stand in his way, but many expect Sinner to win the first French Open title of his career.

If the Italian does win the French Open this year, he will join Alcaraz by confirming a Career Grand Slam. Sinner will become the third youngest player in tennis history to win all four Grand Slams, behind only Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.