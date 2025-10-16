Tim Henman has told Tennis365 that Carlos Alcaraz can already be classed alongside the all-time greats of tennis, as he revealed his admiration of the young Spaniard went to the next level when he worked closely with him at last month’s Laver Cup.

After winning the US Open in thrilling fashion in New York, Alcaraz played at the Laver Cup event in San Francisco, where he linked up with Team Europe vice-captain Henman.

The former British No 1 got a chance to see Alcaraz preparing for matches and he told Tennis365 at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia that the six-time Grand Slam champion was an immaculate professional.

“I spent some time with him at the Laver Cup and I could not have been more impressed with him not only as a player but as a person,” Henman told Tennis365.

“His attitude, his energy, his values on and off the court were absolutely first class. He has really up his level.

“You look at the way Alcaraz’s game has developed and it’s absolutely phenomenal.”

Henman went on to suggest the stunning achievements of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as they re-wrote the tennis history books has changed the dimensions of how to gauge success, as he argues Alcaraz has already joined the greats after winning six Grand Slam at the age of 22.

Alcaraz’s great rival Jannik Sinner is also in Grand Slam-chasing mood after winning four of the biggest tournaments in the sport over the last few years, with Henman suggesting the remarkable success of the ‘Big 3’ in Grand Slam tournaments has set unrealistic targets for those following them.

“I think, in some respects, what Federer, Nadal and Djokovic did winning 20, 22 and 24 (Grand Slams), it’s almost made it disproportionate for these other players,” he continued.

“You think in the context of (Stefan) Edberg, (Boris) Becker, (John) McEnroe and (Mats) Wilander, (Jimmy) Connors, they are greats of the game.

“Then you have Alcaraz who is already at six (Slams) at such a young age and people are asking, will he go on to get 20. At this stage, it’s almost unfair.

“Certainly, when I was playing and Pete Sampras got to 14 Slams, I would have bet my bottom dollar that no one would get past 14. Three of them did it and we will see how many Alcaraz and Sinner will get.”

EXCLUSIVE Tim Henman speaks to Tennis365 at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia #SixKingsSlam pic.twitter.com/4WOUo45zxW — Tennis365 (@tennis365com) October 16, 2025

Henman was speaking to Tennis365 at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, with the exhibition event set to pay out the biggest prize money cheque of the year to the winner of the invite-only event on Saturday.

The tournament has been criticised by some observers as a money-driven addition to the tennis calendar, with Henman admitting the crowded schedule makes it tough to fit in events like this.

“When you see the delivery of this event, the stadium and everything that goes with it, it is amazing,” he added.

“We have the top five players in the world here and when the best play the best, it’s always going to grab people’s attention.

“In the bigger picture, it’s going to be a challenge with the calendar. If I could change one thing, it would be to free up the calendar. The 12-day Masters events are too long. Players are in tournament mode too much.

“If you are able to shorten the season and play until teh end of October, it gives players are opportunity to rest and prepare and take advantage of the opportunities out there.”

