Carlos Alcaraz tipped for major coaching change after Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton shake-ups

Brad Gilbert has predicted that Carlos Alcaraz will add to his coaching team ahead of the 2027 season.

Alcaraz shocked the world when he announced last December that he was splitting from long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after winning six Grand Slams together.

Samuel Lopez has since been the 23-year-old’s main coach, with the Spaniard helping Alcaraz complete the career Grand Slam in Australia at the age of 2022 at the start of 2026.

In the past week, Ferrero has confirmed he will work with world No 4 Ben Shelton ahead of next season, while Magnus Norman is set to replace Darren Cahill in Jannik Sinner’s entourage.

As a result, Andre Agassi’s former coach Gilbert can see Alcaraz bringing David Ferrer into his coaching setup in the coming months.

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The former world No 3 revealed he was stepping down from his Davis Cup captain role with Spain at the end of the year, with former doubles star Marc Lopez primed to replace him.

And while some have speculated that Ferrer could team up with Rafael Jodar and his father, Rafael Jodar Sr, Gilbert thinks an Alcaraz link-up is more likely.

He said on The Big T Podcast, “I expect at least two or three more guys in the top 10 to make big changes, and I expect two or three women that are playing in the year-end championships to make changes.

“Because usually, once changes like this happen, there will be some more dominoes to fall. In the NFL, it’s called Black Monday. A lot of coaches get fired; everybody could be looking for that one.

“Now everyone will be looking to add to the team, or ‘I need to get better’. If Sinner is not content, ‘I have to make something happen’. I think Alcaraz will make a move soon, and the guy to keep most eyes on is David Ferrer.

“Because he’s all of a sudden he stopped being the Davis Cup captain. Everyone now thinks that’s the perfect solution to go to [Rafael] Jodar but I would not be surprised if Alcaraz makes a move this off-season.”

Alcaraz currently sits at third in the rankings and is looking back to his best after returning from a four-month wrist injury layoff in September. Whether he adds another member to his team remains to be seen.

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