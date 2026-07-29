Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from the ATP Tour has hit 106 days and is now the longest amount of time he has ever missed due to an injury.

The Spaniard suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April, which subsequently forced him out of both the clay court and grass court swing, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The star has appeared on the entry list for the Cincinnati Open, where he is expected to make his return, before a potential appearance at the US Open.

That would mean Alcaraz would miss five months of action, although esteemed tennis broadcaster Robbie Koenig has warned the star to be careful with his comeback.

Speaking on The Inside-In Tennis Podcast, Koenig has cited Juan Martin del Potro and Dominic Thiem when telling Alcaraz to be careful with his return.

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The South African former tennis pro said: “I think he would have learned from a lot of players that have come before him, right? The likes of del Potro, Thiem. There’s been a lot of players that have had wrist problems that have turned out to be hugely problematic long term.”

Both del Potro and Thiem landed Grand Slam titles in their career, but their careers were detailed by wrist injuries which forced them to retire early.

Del Potro retired from tennis at the age of 33, while Thiem was just 31.

Koenig has also suggested Alcaraz can be safer with his return to tennis because he is not worried about the need to make money thanks to his incredible career in the sport so far.

“So I think there’s no need for him to rush back,” added Koenig. “No need for him to rush back. He’s a long runway ahead of him. And his bank account is pretty full.”

Alcaraz has earned $64,997,598 in prize money alone since making his ATP Tour debut in 2020. That does not include money he has made from sponsorships, branding deals, or tournament fees.

In those six years of being a professional tennis player at the top of his game, he’s won 26 career titles, 302 matches, and seven major titles.

The Spaniard’s schedule is growing as he return date nears closer, however. To date, Alcaraz has signed up to four tournaments for his return to the sport. He is set to play in Cincinnati, the US Open, the Laver Cup, and the Six Kings Slam.

That can all change of course, and there is every chance the seven-time Grand Slam champion misses many more months of ATP Tour action, much to the chagrin of his adoring fans.