He was called ‘unbelievable’ by Carlos Alcaraz in 2024 but now he sits outside the top 100

There was a time when Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard looked to be one of the most promising stars on the ATP Tour, but he has slightly fallen by the wayside in recent months.

The big serving Frenchman cracked the top 30 of the ATP Tour rankings in the 2025 season and he’s beaten the likes of Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti.

At the Vienna Open in 2024, Carlos Alcaraz was full of praise for Mpetshi Perricard, in particular in his serving ability during their match at the indoor event.

“The way he serves is unbelievable. I saw the stats in the final. The average of the first serve, it was 235 [km/h], and the second serve it was 215. So that’s the average. That’s crazy,” said Alcaraz.

However, recent form has seen Mpetshi Perricard fall outside of the top 100 as he’s suffered a difficult time of it at the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour.

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The star has been knocked out of the first round of every Grand Slam this year, becoming just one of six players to endure that difficult statistic.

That’s especially alarming as the star has a fourth round at Wimbledon to his name, having reached the round of 16 of the Grand Slam in the 2024 season.

The Frenchman has only won eight matches in 2026, while he has faced defeat an unfortunate 18 times.

The star only has three quarter finals to his name in 2026 and two of them came in January ahead of the Australian Open, so it’s been a run of early exits at tournaments for the Frenchman.

And now Mpetshi Perricard is outside the top 100, he will find it difficult to find his way into the biggest competitions at Grand Slam and Masters level.

If he does not turn his form around soon, the star could be looking down the barrel of Grand Slam qualifying when the Australian Open comes around next year.

Thankfully for Mpetshi Perricard is it is the European indoor swing coming around, where he has thrived over the years.

His sole ATP 500 tournament win came indoors, at the Swiss Indoors in 2024, and he has also won a Challenger title indoors in Nottingham in 2024.

There is also several tournaments on home soil to come for Mpetshi Perricard, including an indoor tournament in Metz right at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the pressure is on the player who has earned praise from the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz in his short time on the ATP Tour and he will have to change his fortunes around very fast to stay with tennis’ elite.