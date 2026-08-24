Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has asserted that it is “insanity” to label Carlos Alcaraz as the “man to beat” at the 2026 US Open as he questioned the Spaniard’s comeback decision.

Alcaraz announced last week that he would make his long-awaited return from a right wrist injury at the 2026 US Open.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion’s last match was his first round win at the Barcelona Open over four months ago.

The 23-year-old will partner tennis icon Serena Williams in the US Open mixed doubles event, which will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. Main draw singles action at Flushing Meadows will begin on Sunday.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski revealed he would still be surprised if Alcaraz plays singles at the US Open.

“You’ve got to think, yes, he’s done all those hours on court, but the good news from getting to New York: he’ll be able to practise with top world-class players every single practice session,” said the 1997 US Open finalist.

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“So, he’ll be able to build up, and then I think he’ll make a decision [on playing singles] after the mixed doubles event. Also, his sponsor with his clothes brand is the same as Serena.

“So, that in itself is huge publicity in the week. He hasn’t been in the spotlight. He says he’s back and he gets to test it out with the likes of Sascha Zverev with practice sessions, Novak Djokovic, all these players to feel it out, how the wrist sustains.

“He won’t be practising in a manner for three out of five sets. So, this is so many question marks up in the air. I would be surprised still if he plays the US Open.

“He says he’s back. He’s going to play the mixed doubles. He’s going to have a practice week with the very best on the planet, and then he’ll make a decision.

“I still can’t believe it. You look at the betting odds, the bookies have Carlos Alcaraz as the man to beat. He hasn’t played a match in four months! I mean, that to me just seems insanity.

“I’m still questioning, is that wrist ready for three out of five sets? And I don’t think it’s the smartest thing. I hope I’m wrong because it’s great to have him back.”

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