Carlos Alcaraz’s 2025 season came to a premature end due injury, but all eyes are now on his exhibition schedule with tennis great Jimmy Connors saying “it’s going to be interesting to see” if he does play those events.

The world No 1 was due to represent Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna this week, but he withdrew from the tournament after picking up an injury during the ATP Finals showpiece match against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz needed treatment on his hamstring in the first set, but managed to complete the match as he lost 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 as Sinner won the tournament without dropping a set.

Despite the setback, he was positive he would play at the Davis Cup Finals, but he went for an MRI the following day as a precaution and the scans revealed the injury is more serious than initially thought.

The six-time Grand Slam winner was told he runs the risk of tearing his hamstring if he plays and, as a result, it was decided he would not play in Bologna.

But while Alcaraz’s official tennis season is now over, he still has some exhibitions left this year as he will play two events in the United States in early December.

The first is set for New Jersey on December 7 and the second will take place a day later in Miami.

During the Advantage Connors podcast featuring former world No 1 Connors and his son Brett, they discussed the ATP Finals and what’s to come.

“Carlos had a little bit of a hamstring thing and got it treated during the match and made him pull out of the Davis Cup, which is going on right now, I don’t know how much of a role that played,” Brett stated.

“It is a bummer when that happens because you just want to get them [win titles] clean, no excuses.”

He added: “It will be fun to see how those guys go into the new year, let’s see how many exhibitions Carlos Alcaraz plays in the next month. …It’s the money-making season.”

The great Jimmy replied: “Yeah, it’s the money-making season, like you haven’t made enough anyway (laughs). More is better. It’s going to be interesting to see. Do they force it and play more exhibitions and go into the Australian tired?

“You know they’ll say, I’ve been travelling, I’ve been doing this, and I play too many exhibitions, too many specials. You can make a lot of money, but then you’re losing the second round of Australia.”

Brett then pointed out that: “These players are young, in their early 20s and they can do whatever, run forever.”