Carlos Alcaraz has been warned that his decision to split from Juan Carlos Ferrero may have come too early in his career with retired ATP star Feliciano Lopez suggesting it may not have been the player himself who chose to end the relationship.

Following seven successful years, six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz stunned the tennis world this week when he announced that he had parted company with 2003 French Open winner Ferrero.

The move was a bolt from the blue as the reigning world No 1 has enjoyed a successful 2025 season as he won the French Open and US Open, and three ATP Masters 1000 titles while he also finished the year at the top of the ATP Rankings.

Although Alcaraz himself was on good terms with his mentor, behind the scenes, members of his camp, including his father Carlos Alcaraz Senior, were reportedly unhappy with Ferrero.

And things came to a head during contract negotiations as Ferrero was given 48 hours to sign a new deal and, after he rejected the initial terms, it was decided the parties would go their separate ways.

During an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Lopez made his feelings clear about the split as he said: “I feel a bit sorry about this split.”

The former world No 12 added: “I’m sad and surprised.

“I don’t know if Alcaraz is mentally prepared to face the rest of his career without Ferrero.”

The pair started working together at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in 2018 and Ferrero was by Alcaraz’s side every step of the way for the biggest achievements in tennis to date.

Lopez warned that “I think it’s still a bit too soon to stop working with someone as important as Ferrero” adding that “Juan Carlos has been the most important person in his career, I think, along with his father”.

“I don’t know if Carlos Alcaraz will be mentally prepared to face what remains of his career, at least in the short term, without Juan Carlos Ferrero as his coach. That’s my opinion, and that’s why I’m a little saddened by this split,” he added.

The Spaniard also feels it is unlikely that the player himself decided to make this massive change.

“In Alcaraz’s case, I think he’s not making those decisions yet. I have doubts about whether Carlos was the one who really decided he didn’t want to continue with Juan Carlos,” he said.

As for suggestions there were “minor tensions”, Lopez feels that it is wide off the mark adding: “Yes, I would point more to the economic issue.”

