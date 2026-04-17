Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Madrid Masters after failing to sufficiently recover from the injury which he suffered at the Barcelona Open.

Most recently, the Spaniard was in action at the ATP 500 on Tuesday, defeating Otto Virtanen 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round.

However, despite the scoreline, Alcaraz looked extremely concerned by wrist discomfort towards the end of the first set.

The next day, he opted to skip practice and then withdraw from the tournament entirely.

The world No 2 was next scheduled to participate in the Madrid Masters, taking place from April 22 – May 3, an event that he has now also withdrawn from.

“There are some pieces of news that are very difficult to share,” said the six-time Grand Slam champion in a post on Instagram.

“Madrid is like home to me – one of the most special stops on the calendar – and that’s why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row.

“It’s especially painful not to be there in front of my fans at such an important tournament. Thank you, as always, for your support, and I hope to see you all again soon.”

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The Spaniard also skipped the event in the Spanish capital last season, due to right leg abductor discomfort.

Less than 48 hours prior to his Barcelona Open first round, Alcaraz had suffered a 7-6(5), 6-3 loss to Jannik Sinner in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

As a result, the Spaniard lost the world No 1 spot for the first time since mid-2025.

Alcaraz immediately flew to the ATP 500 event and looked set on attempting to capture his third title in Barcelona.

Even after taking the medical timeout against the Finn, he quelled concern in his post-match press conference and suggested that the discomfort was not a novel issue.

“It’s just discomfort, discomfort that pops up, considering the few days I’ve had to recover, when everything has been practically back-to-back, so in the end things come up in some unusual movements,” the world No 2 stated.

“We’ve tried to calm ourselves down, try to keep going, and above all, be more relaxed, especially in the second set, and see what happens.

“It’s a discomfort I’ve had before, which has never led to anything more serious, so let’s hope it’s the same this time.”

The following day, he underwent scans which concluded that the injury was significantly more serious than first thought – with the exact diagnosis not being disclosed to the public.

“It’s a more serious injury than we all expected, and I have to listen to my body so it doesn’t affect me in the future,” Alcaraz stated during his withdrawal press conference.

“With great sadness, I have to return home and recover as quickly as possible for the upcoming tournaments.”

Alcaraz’s next scheduled tournament is the Italian Oen, which takes place from May 6 – May 17.