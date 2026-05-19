Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury will keep him out of yet more tournaments in 2026 as he has provided an update for fans on social media.

Alcaraz suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open, which has kept him out of the entire clay court swing, including high-profile events in Madrid and Rome.

The Spaniard will also not play Roland Garros, where he could have won the iconic Grand Slam for a third year in a row.

Alcaraz has now also confirmed that he will not play Queen’s or Wimbledon due to his injury, which essentially rules him out of the grass court swing.

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On social media, the World No. 2 said: “My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon.

“They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”

Alcaraz has won both tournaments in recent years. He lifted the Queen’s Club title in two of the last three years, in 2025 and 2023.

His non-appearance will leave an almighty hole for the UK tournament as he was undeniably the biggest attraction on the event’s entry list.

Only Alex de Minaur, Jack Draper, and Lorenzo Musetti remain on the entry list to date, so the UK tournament will surely be scrambling for big names.

As for Wimbledon, Alcaraz’s omission is a major blow for the Grand Slam. He has won the tournament twice, in 2023 and 2024, and he reached the final of last year’s event.

Alcaraz’s latest string of withdrawals will, of course, provide another boost for Sinner, who is looking to defend his title at Wimbledon this year.

The Italian could quite easily sweep both titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year without Alcaraz and he could be out of sight in the rankings.

Sinner is already nearly 3000 ranking points above Alcaraz now, so his absence could make it virtually impossible to reach the top of the rankings for at least the next year.