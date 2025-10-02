Carlos Alcaraz has been advised to be “be careful” and make sure that he is not too fatigued at the end of 2025, with the Spaniard eyeing up a busy end to 2025.

World No 1 Alcaraz lifted his eighth title of his stunning 2025 campaign at the Japan Open in Tokyo this week, and has proceeded to withdraw from the Shanghai Masters after sustaining an injury early on during his campaign at the ATP 500 event.

However, Alcaraz is still set to play a large chunk of matches over the next few months, with a busy end-of-season schedule set for the six-time Grand Slam singles champion.

The Spaniard will contest the Six King Slams exhibition in Saudi Arabia later in October, in what will be his first appearance since Tokyo, before heading to Paris for the Paris Indoors, the final Masters 1000 event of the ATP season.

Alcaraz will then head to the ATP Finals, looking to win the year-end championships for the first time in his career, before potentially rounding off his season representing Spain in the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna.

The world No 1 lifted his sixth major title at the US Open less than one month ago, yet has already played two events since then, representing Team Europe at the Laver Cup before his Japan Open campaign.

And, while Alcaraz has now pulled out of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, Nicolas Mahut — a former doubles world No 1 — is among those to express concerns about the 22-year-old potentially suffering burnout.

Speaking on Eurosport France, the five-time doubles major champion admitted fatigue was his “only worry” for Alcaraz across the rest of 2025.

“Since the US Open, he hasn’t left anything behind,” said Mahut.

“The only worry I have for him is the pace he’s imposing on himself because he wins the US Open, he goes to the Laver Cup, he goes on the Asian tour, he goes to the Six Kings Slam, then there will be the Masters 1000 in Paris, the Masters in Turin, the Davis Cup.

“There are a lot of deadlines. Be careful that he doesn’t pay for it at the end of the season.”

2025 has been by far and away the standout season of Alcaraz’s career to date, with the 22-year-old having already won eight ATP titles since January.

The Spaniard’s previous best was the six titles in 2023, and he could still add to his collection with his tour-level competitions at the Paris Indoors and the ATP Finals in Turin.

Alcaraz has also reached the final of his last nine events, one of the longest consecutive finals streaks of the Open Era, and has won seven of his 2025 titles during that time span.

However, that could cause an issue physically, with the 74 matches he has already contested this season the second-most he has ever played in an individual match.

He is just three matches away from drawing level with the 77 matches he contested in 2023, and is well ahead of the 61 matches he played across 2024.

If Alcaraz were to reach the finals of the Paris Indoors, ATP Finals, and the Davis Cup Finals representing Spain, he would have contested a staggering 87 official matches in 2025 alone.

