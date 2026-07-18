Carlos Alcaraz has taken the negative of his wrist injury “and turned it into a positive”, according to a legendary former coach of Serena and Venus Williams.

Seven-time major champion Alcaraz is yet to confirm when he will return to the tour having been sidelined since April due to a right wrist injury that emerged at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz has not signed up for the Canada Masters, but he is on the entry list for the Cincinnati Open, which will begin on 13 August.

Earlier this week, a report from Spanish publication La Verdad claimed Alcaraz and his team are targeting Cincinnati for his comeback.

“Alcaraz’s team has chosen to focus all their efforts on arriving in the best possible condition for Cincinnati, a tournament that begins in mid-August,” stated the report.

The report added: “The wrist is healthy, completely healed and they are gradually increasing the training load.”

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Rick Macci, who has coached five players who went on to become world No 1, has declared that Alcaraz’s fitness “is even better than before” as he works towards a comeback.

“The Spanish Magician will be locked loaded and ready to launch when he steps on the court,” Macci wrote in a post on his Twitter/X account.

“The wrist is 100% and he has played many matches and practice sets with other pros.

“He has taken a negative and turned it into a positive and his fitness is even better than before.

“Just needs now to feel the heat in live combat and take the temperature on the key points. Magic show coming to a court near you soon.”

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Macci said that Alcaraz “will not change anything” as a result of his injury and described him as “the best role model” for young players.

“He’s the Spanish magician, he holds the racket like a paintbrush, and he does a lot of interesting things with his hands and wrist,” said the American coach.

“And we could say this and that [about his technique and playing style], but listen, that’s his DNA. He’s an artist, he’s a virtuoso.

“This is how he plays — from the heart and from the soul. He’s not gonna change anything, and hopefully this will not be a big thing because let’s face it, his charisma, and his spirit… he is must-see TV.

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