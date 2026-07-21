A former world No 7 has declared that Carlos Alcaraz has “become a mystery” and admitted he is “having a hard time understanding” the Spaniard’s lengthy absence due to injury.

Alcaraz has not played since 14 April, when he sustained a right wrist injury in his first round win at the Barcelona Open.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion is yet to reveal when he will return, with Spanish outlet La Verdad reporting last week that he is targeting next month’s Cincinnati Open.

Clay have since reported, though, that sources close to Alcaraz said: “Carlos is training, but still at a very low intensity.”

In an interview with Italian website Fanpage, former ATP star Corrado Barazzutti expressed confusion over Alcaraz’s injury.

“He’s become a mystery,” said Barazzutti, who won five ATP titles and reached two Grand Slams semi-finals in a career spanning from 1971 to 1984.

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“He plays in Monte Carlo and loses to [Jannik] Sinner. Then he goes to Barcelona, ​​wins the first match, and retires the next day.

“From that point on, he doesn’t play for three or four months due to a wrist problem. At least as far as I’m concerned, I’d never heard of this problem.

“Personally, I never had any inkling that he had a wrist problem or that he was in pain. That’s why I’m having a hard time understanding.

“I don’t know what the problem is exactly, but it must be something serious, given that even today there’s no concrete talk of his return. The wrist, moreover, is a very delicate part of a tennis player’s body.

“I really don’t know what to say. But, at least from what’s been made public, practically nothing is known.”

Alcaraz started the 2026 season as the world No 1 and held onto top spot until 13 April, when he was overtaken by Sinner after he lost to the Italian in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who holds a 22-3 record in 2026, is now third in the rankings, with Alexander Zverev climbing to second after Wimbledon.

READ NEXT: ‘I’m in love with Carlos Alcaraz – he’s the best example of what it means to love your sport’ – ex-world No 1

