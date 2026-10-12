Carlos Alcaraz vs Zizou Bergs controversy sparks calls for major tennis rule change after ‘unacceptable’ incident

Jamie Murray is not happy with Zizou Bergs' antics during his win over Carlos Alcaraz

Zizou Bergs secured an unforgettable victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the Shanghai Open but the Belgian has been criticised for his actions during the third-round match.

Bergs upset second seed Alcaraz in just over two hours in a 7-5, 7-6 (4) victory at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena on Monday for the biggest win of his career.

The 27-year-old was, naturally, emotional after this major scalp, particularly as he has struggled to get over the line in big matches.

He said afterwards, “This is something that has been very tough for me. I often have too much respect for these guys, which is part of my culture and I’m proud of that. But it gets a little bit in the way when you have to play them. I had a great moment here last year against [Novak] Djokovic where I was definitely playing the name, not the guy.

“The more experience you have practising against them and playing matches, the more it becomes the new standard a little bit. To have this moment, for me it is a little bit of a relief. I feel like now I really can win against these guys. Not just I can play against them, but I can win against them.”

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However, his conduct during the contest has been called into question by former British star Jamie Murray, who criticised Bergs for taking a near 10-minute bathroom break after winning the first set.

In regards to toilet breaks, journalist Jose Moron pointed out that the ATP rulebook states, “The time will start counting from the moment the tennis player enters the bathroom, and they can take a maximum of three minutes, with two extra minutes if there is a change of clothes.”

However, he claimed that Bergs took nine and a half minutes and didn’t receive a warning from the chair umpire.

He questioned why is there is rule if umpires don’t enforce it and two-time men’s doubles slam winner Murray, who is Andy Murray’s older brother, said something similar.

He tweeted, “Over eight minutes for a toilet break. Still not started back. Probably takes 20 seconds to walk from centre court to the changing rooms in Shanghai. How is that acceptable/allowed?”

Over 8mins for a toilet break. Still not started back. Prob takes 20 secs to walk from centre court to the changing rooms in Shanghai. How is that acceptable/allowed? — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) October 12, 2026

Andre Agassi’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, said this happens far too much, there needs to be clearer rules put in place, and if players fall afoul of them, punishments should be handed out.

The American tweeted in response to Murray, “Unfortunately, happens all too often. There needs to be way clearer rules on comfort breaks.

“Should only be allowed, in my humble opinion, on set breaks; three minutes or five minutes with gear change, then if not ready, lose a point [for] every 30 seconds.”

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