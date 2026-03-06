Carlos Alcaraz has started the 2026 season with a maiden title run at the Australian Open and his coach Samuel Lopez feels that he has set himself up for a unique challenge this year that would see him achieve something that Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer failed to pull off.

After notching the Surface Slam in 2024 with his first title at Roland Garros, Alcaraz completed the Career Grand Slam on February 1 when he lifted the season-opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park with a four-set win over Djokovic in the final.

Aged just 23 years old, he became the youngest man to notch up the achievement as he surpassed Djokovic, Nadal and Federer and he is now looking to beat the Big Three again – and this time it is a feat that has eluded them.

With the Australian Open in the bag, the Spaniard has a chance of claiming a Calendar Grand Slam this year with the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open tournaments still to come.

Djokovic won three Grand Slams in the same year four times in his career with the most recent coming in 2023 when he lost the Wimbledon final against Alcaraz. In 2021, he came within one match of completing the historic feat as he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon before losing the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

Federer also won three majors in a calendar year on three occasions as he was denied at the French Open all three times, while the closest Nadal came was in 2010 when he won the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

The great Rod Laver, of course, remains the only man to win the Calendar Grand Slam in the Open Era as he achieved it in 1969, and he also did it in 1962 (before the sport turned professional), while Don Budge was the first to complete the quadruple in 1938.

Lopez, who took over as Alcaraz’s main coach following the Spaniard’s split from Juan Carlos Ferrero after the 2025 season, says they are up for the “ambitious” challenge this year.

“I was motivated by the possibility of coaching a world number one after 30 years in the profession,” he told Spanish media as quoted by Punto de Break.

“In the pre-season, Carlos showed total commitment, paying close attention and showing great intensity in training, and maintaining a very positive attitude at all times, willing to listen and accept help.

“The challenge would be to win all four Grand Slams this year. It’s ambitious, but possible.”