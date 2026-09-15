Carlos Alcaraz has signed up for another seven tournaments for the remainder of the 2026 season, but only four of them will be official ATP Tour events.

Having missed four months of action due to a wrist injury, Alcaraz only made his return to competitive tennis at the US Open as he went on to reach the quarter-final before losing against Ben Shelton in five sets.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner has played only seven tournaments so far this campaign, winning the Australian Open and Qatar Open while he finished runner-up to Jannik Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters.

But his campaign was heavily disrupted when he injured his right wrist during the Barcelona Open as he was forced to miss the Madrid Open, Italian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

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He was finally given the all-clear to compete at the US Open and there were no visible side effects during his five matches at Flushing Meadows.

With his wrist now 100% again, the world No 3 is set for a busy end to the year.

Alcaraz’s Upcoming Tournaments

Up next is the Laver Cup with the annual team event with this year’s edition taking place at the O2 Arena in London from 25 to 27 September.

Alcaraz will represent Team Europe alongside newly-crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik and Casper Ruud.

It will be his third consecutive appearance in the tournament and Team Europe will look to regain the title they lost in San Francisco last year as Team World won 15-9.

The Spaniard will then make his return to ATP Tour action for the first time since the Barcelona Open as he will defend his Japan Open crown in Tokyo from 30 September.

Alcaraz has 500 points to defend as he defeated Taylor Fritz in the 2025 final.

The Shanghai Masters is up next from 7-18 October, but there is good news for the 23-year-old as he won’t drop points there as he didn’t feature at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament last year due to an ankle injury.

He will then take a short break from official action as he will line up at the exhibition Six Kings Slam in Riyadh from 21 to 24 October alongside Jannik Sinner, Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

The Paris Masters (2-8 November) will be his regular ATP Tour event of 2026 as he will then play at the ATP Finals in Turin from 15-22 November.

The Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy, is likely to be his last event of the 2026 season, but it is dependent on Spain qualifying for the event.