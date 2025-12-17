Carlos Alcaraz has announced a shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after a long — and hugely successful — partnership.

World No 1 Alcaraz revealed his split from Ferrero, a former world No 1 and the 2003 French Open champion, on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that it was “very difficult” to announce that the two had parted ways.

Alcaraz and Ferrero first began working together back in 2019, when the former was still a teenager and considered a potential star for the future.

However, it was the guidance and tutoring of Ferrero that helped turn the 22-year-old into arguably the leading male player of his era so far, and one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Under Ferrero’s guidance, Alcaraz has won six Grand Slam singles titles — two triumphs each at the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open — and spent over 50 weeks atop the ATP Rankings, becoming the youngest world No 1 in ATP history in September 2022.

The shock announcement comes on the back of what has undoubtedly been the strongest season of Alcaraz’s career to date.

2025 saw the Spaniard triumph at both the French Open and US Open and win eight titles in total, finishing the season as the year-end No 1.

Ferrero and co-coach Samuel Lopez, who joined Alcaraz’s entourage at the start of the season, were recently announced as the winners of the ATP Coach of the Year award.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz warned he needs to learn from Jannik Sinner in one key area

Carlos Alcaraz confirms latest tournament on 2026 schedule as star looks to regain title

Alcaraz’s full Instagram statement (translated)

“It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player.

“Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was just a kid, and throughout this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible adventure, both on and off the court. And I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every step of it with you.

“We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach.

“So many memories are flooding back that choosing just one wouldn’t be fair. You’ve helped me grow as an athlete, but above all, as a person. And something I value immensely: I’ve enjoyed the process. That’s what I’ll take with me, the journey we’ve shared.

“Now, a time of change is upon us both, new adventures and new projects. But I’m certain that we’ll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have. Always adding value.

“I sincerely wish you all the best in everything that comes your way. I’m comforted by the knowledge that we gave our all, that we offered everything to each other.

“Thank you for everything, Juanki!”

Read Next: Carlos Alcaraz proved he is ‘practically unbeatable’ in 2025, claims two-time Slam finalist