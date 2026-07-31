Carlos Alcaraz caught a few of his fans by surprise when he made an appearance at the World Cup final sporting a long hair cut that gave him a very different look – and now we know why he was delaying his trip to the hairdressers.

Alcaraz was in a jubilant mood as he cheered on his beloved Spain to a victory against Argentina in the biggest football match of them all and he had a special role in the match in New Jersey after he was asked by FIFA to deliver the World Cup trophy on the pitch prior to kick-off.

Fans were quick to react to Alcaraz’s long hair as he made one of his first appearances in public since he injured his wrist playing at the Barcelona Open in April.

Now Alcaraz has revealed another new look, as he has braided his hair to give him a new look all over again and some of his fans are not happy.

While some of the reactions to his braids were positive on his Instagram comments, other were not impressed with Alcaraz’s new image and urged him to return to his old trimmed haircut.

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Alcaraz’s haircut was also a topic of debate this time last year, as his brother was a little too severe with the shaver when he tried to cut Carlos’ hair, which forced the Spaniard to go for a tight cut look for the US Open.

It appeared to bring him good luck as he went on to win the title, with his sparkling performance in the final against Jannik Sinner in New York quickly hailed as one of the most complete performances of his career.

Now Alcaraz is in a race to be fit for the US Open as he looks to get back on court for the first time since that wrist injury setback in April.

He has released footage in recent days showing evidence that he has stepped up his practice sessions and is starting to hit the ball with more venom.

A possible appearance at next month’s Cincinnati Open will be the big test for Alcaraz and former Grand Slam finalist Mark Philippoussis has urged him to be cautious as he makes his return.

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“Look, I hope he comes back healthy. The tennis world needs him,” said the two-time Grand Slam finalist, who won 11 ATP Tour titles,” said Philippoussis in

“I love watching him, he’s incredible for the game. A Grand Slam champion, he’s been No 1 in the world.

“And I just hope he can get healthy. Of course, he’s going to be someone that’s not going to rush the process.

“Also, when it’s to do with the wrist, it’s complicated. So, I’m sure he’s doing everything he can, and hopefully he can be back soon.”

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