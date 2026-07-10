Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from the ATP Tour has been sorely felt and fans have been dealt a further blow by his absence from the Canadian Open entry list.

Alcaraz has not been in action since injuring his wrist at the Barcelona Open, which forced him out of several Masters events, as well as Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The star was widely expected to return to action for the North American swing, which includes back-to-back Masters events at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

However, the entry list for the Montreal event has been released and Alcaraz is nowhere to be seen, extending his absence from tennis to five months.

But there could be some much-needed good news for fans of Alcaraz after all, despite another setback in a depressing list of difficult moments for the Spaniard.

According to journalist Álvaro Sánchez, who dubs himself a close friend of the World No 2, his ommision from the Canadian Open entry list is nothing to be worried about.

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In an interview with Punto de Break, the Spaniard claimed Alcaraz plans to return for the Cincinnati Open, which is set to begin on August 11th.

That would make sense for the World No 2 as Alcaraz won the Masters event last year and, as a result, will be defending 1000 ranking points at the American tournament.

Alcaraz opted not to play the Canadian Open last year after reaching the Wimbledon final, so he will not lose any ranking points by missing the event.

Even if Alcaraz does return at the Cincinnati Open, there is every chance he will fall down the rankings before his first tennis match since the Barcelona Open.

The Spaniard has clung to his World No 2 spot since his injury, but Alexander Zverev is edging ever closer to dislodging Alcaraz from his perch.

After Zverev reached the semi-final of Wimbledon, there is just 180 ranking points separating the German with his Spanish rival.

If Zverev defeats Arthur Fery in his semi-final match, which is he widely expected to, he will gain another 500 rankings points, taking him above Alcaraz.

While there is little chance Alcaraz will drop any further down the rankings, being World No 3 will see him drop to his lowest ranking for four years, when he was ranked third in the world back in 2021.

Alcaraz is still over 3000 ranking points above Felix Auger-Aliassime, who currently sits at World No 4 in the ATP Tour rankings. The chasing pack’s form would have to dramatically improve for Alcaraz to lose any further position in the rankings.