Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to tennis after five months at the Cincinnati Open.

The Spaniard has been missing since April, but he has appeared on the entry list for the North American Masters event.

Alcaraz will be defending the full 1000 ranking points at the event, after he lifted the title for the first time in his career.

That helped the World No 3 carve out an impressive record at the Cincinnati Open in his first four appearances at the tournament.

After last year’s triumph, Alcaraz holds an impressive 12–4 record in Cincinnati, which equates to an impressive 75% win rate at the hardcourt event.

That makes Cincinnati his fourth best performing Masters event out of the nine, behind only Indian Wells, the Monte Carlo Masters, the, and the Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz’s run to the Cincinnati Open title in 2025

2R: Damir Džumhur

3R: Hamad Medjedovic

4R: Luca Nardi

QF: Andrey Rublev

SF: Alexander Zverev

F: Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz was somewhat fortunate to win the event last year, as he came up against an ill Jannik Sinner in the final. The out-of-sorts Italian retire mid-match after falling to a 5-0 deficit in the opening set.

The Spaniard had previously reached the final of the Cincinnati Open in 2023, but he lost a thrilling final to Novak Djokovic. The star won the first set, but lost two tie-breaks to finish as the runner up.

Alcaraz has beaten the likes of Tommy Paul, Hubert Hurkacz, and Max Purcell to reach the final in 2023, but he has fared less well at the tournament previously.

He was knocked out in the first round of the event in his maiden tournament. That came against Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

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A year later he reached the quarter-finals by defeating MacKenzie McDonald and Marin Cilic, but his tournament was ended at the hands of Cameron Norrie.

In 2024, Alcaraz was also beaten in his first stage of the tournament. He received a bye into the second round, but he was defeated by Gael Monfils.

The Spaniard will be hoping to bolster his already impressive record at the Cincinnati Open when he returns to the tennis world, but his fans should be trepidatious.

Wrist injuries are no joke in the tennis world and it will likely take Alcaraz at least a few tournaments to get back up to scratch.

Luckily for Alcaraz he will enter the tournament as one of the top seeds, so he will earn himself a bye into the second round of the 2026 event.

The Cincinnati Open is set to begin on the 11th August and run until Sunday’s final, which takes place on the 23rd August.