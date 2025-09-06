Carlos Alcaraz spoke glowingly about Novak Djokovic as a player and person after his convincing triumph against the tennis legend in the semi-finals of the 2025 US Open.

The five-time major champion was too strong for Djokovic as he claimed a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 win to progress to his second championship match at Flushing Meadows after 2022, when he secured his maiden major.

After two competitive and entertaining sets in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz cruised to the finish line in the third set as his 38-year-old Serbian rival faded physically.

It was Alcaraz’s first victory in four hard-court matches against Djokovic, and he now holds a 4-5 head-to-head record against the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

In an interview with ESPN Tenis, Alcaraz lauded Djokovic’s achievements and also hailed him as a “wonderful person.”

“Novak as a player? Well, I think everyone knows about Novak as a player. What he’s done on the court… what he does on the court is practically unrepeatable,” said Alcaraz (translated from Spanish).

“The legend that Novak is right now, everything he’s done, all the records he’s broken… I think everyone sees it and it’s worthy of admiration.

“But above all, what’s worthy of admiration is how he is off the court, I think that behind-the-scenes side that people don’t know. Djokovic is a wonderful person, always there to help the younger ones and everyone.

“His team around him are also incredible, and that’s what’s really admirable. Everything he is, and equally humble or such a beautiful person… That makes him great, right?”

After his victory, Alcaraz took to social media to write: “Big respect for @djokernole! It was a privilege to share a court with you on another big stage! I could not be happier! We’re in the US Open final! VAMOOOOOS.”

In his press conference, the Spaniard was asked about Djokovic reaching all four Grand Slam semi-finals this season.

“It’s impressive,” Alcaraz said. “It’s impressive what he has done this year in the Slams, reaching the semi-final in every Slam, challenging the next gen, challenging us the way he’s doing.

“It’s impressive. I talking always like, he looks like 25 years old physically. So that’s… to maintain that level at 38. It’s impressive.”

Alcaraz will take on world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the US Open final.

