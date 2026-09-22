Carlos Alcaraz will spearhead Team Europe’s 2026 Laver Cup campaign as they look to regain the trophy and his Team World opponents will be wary of his incredible head-to-head record against every single member of the squad.

“We will do everything possible to bring the title back to Europe. We failed last year, so we’ll do everything we can to reclaim the trophy,” the world No 3 said upon his arrival in London for the ninth edition of the tournament.

Alcaraz will be joined by world No 2 and two-time Grand Slam winner Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik and Casper Ruud.

Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Alexander Bublik and Francisco Cerundolo will represent Team World at the O2 Arena.

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Last year, Team World dominated the event in San Francisco as they won 15-9 to win their fourth tournament in five years, although Team Europe still have a healthy lead in the overall rivalry as they lead 5-3.

And speaking of healthy leads, Alcaraz will make his third appearance at the Laver Cup and he has lost only one singles match while he also has a dominant H2H record on the ATP tour against the six players who will represent Team World.

During his debut at the team event in 2024, the Spaniard defeated Ben Shelton and Fritz while last year he was beaten by Fritz before beating Cerundolo for a 3-1 record.

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Alcaraz has played a combined 19 matches against all six Team World opponents and he has lost only one match for an incredible 18-1 record and that single defeat was against Fritz at the 2025 tournament.

The Spaniard leads his head-to-head rivalry with Fritz 5-1, but De Minaur has a worse record as Alcaraz is 6-0 against the Australian while he is 4-0 against Cerundolo, 2-0 against Nakashima and 1-0 against Bublik.

Tennis is yet to witness an Alcaraz-Tien encounter.

But all is not lost for Team World against Alcaraz – who only made his return to tennis after a four-month layoff at the US Open – as they will have taken note of his most recent loss against Ben Shelton at the season-ending Grand Slam in New York with the American winning in four sets.

Shelton, of course, was due to represent Team World, but the American withdrew from the tournament following a busy couple of weeks that involved a runner-up finish at the US Open a fortnight ago and a Davis Cup tie against the Czech Republic last week.