Carlos Alcaraz is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation, but he has often been criticised for his relaxation away from the tennis court.

The Spaniard has claimed seven Grand Slams by the age of 23, but he has always found time to celebrate his victories.

The World No. 2 often takes holidays between Grand Slam wins and famously jetted off to Ibiza following his iconic Roland Garros win over Jannik Sinner in 2025.

It is something that has often found him in hot water with pundits and fans, with many claiming it could affect his form on the court.

Following his Netflix documentary ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’, which showed his partying antics, his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut took exception with the Spaniard’s lifestyle.

‘I think top-level tennis demands a lot,” said Bautista Agut. “I don’t think Carlos is going to win Grand Slams by going to bed at 7 a.m.”

Another Spaniard, Carlos Moya, however, has leapt to Alcaraz’s defence when it comes to what he does off the court.

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On his podcast, the former World No. 1 said: “Being happy is already a huge success When I hear everything Alcaraz says, I completely agree.

“I perfectly understand that he has other interests outside of tennis. Even if he retired right now, he would already be one of the greatest of all time, and he’s only 23. Let him live and enjoy life.”

Moya is not the first tennis star to defend Alcaraz on his partying, with Rafael Nadal also stating he is completely on the side of his former doubles partner.

“Everyone has a different personality, you know. I did, too. My life was not only tennis. I went to Ibiza every single year with my friends. But, I mean, everyone needs to find their own space,” said the King of Clay.

“My life was much more than tennis. But I didn’t want to project that to the world… I mean, he decided to make that public. I respect that. It seems like it’s working very well for him.”

Alcaraz has had plenty of time to find joy away from the court due to his current wrist injury. The Spaniard suffered the injury at the Barcelona Open and it has forced him out of action for months.

The star missed the rest of the clay court swing, including Roland Garros, and it’s severity has also forced him out of the grass court season.

Alcaraz’s next likely return date is pencilled in for the Canadian Open, which begins in the first week of August.