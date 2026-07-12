Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki has spoken to Tennis365 about Alex Eala after the Filipina’s impressive 2026 Wimbledon campaign.

Eala’s run to the fourth round at this year’s Wimbledon Championships is the best Grand Slam result of her career to date.

The 21-year-old crushed world No 75 Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round for her first-ever victory at Wimbledon.

In the second round, Eala prevailed 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 against 87th-ranked Maya Joint — who beat Serena Williams in the first round.

Eala then stunned world No 3 and 2025 Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2 in the third round on Centre Court for her seventh career win against a top 10 player — and first at a Grand Slam.

Her run at the All England Club ended with a close 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to world No 17 Jasmine Paolini in the last 16.

Having started the tournament as the world No 32, Eala is set to climb to a new career-high ranking of 28th when the WTA Rankings update next week.

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Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, gave a glowing appraisal of Eala’s game when asked about her potential in an interview at the All England Club.

“Well, I think she has great potential,” the Dane told Tennis365.

“She has a good, all-round game. Great from the baseline. I think it helps her that she’s a leftie, with her serve obviously not being great — that’s her biggest place for improvement.

“But it does help that she has that leftie slice, and it does give trouble to the opponents.

“I like her attitude, I like the way that she has great tennis IQ.

“And I think we’re going to see her for many, many more years.”

Eala amassed a 12-4 record during a fruitful 2026 grass-court season, having won a Challenger event in Birmingham and reached the semi-finals at the WTA 500 in Berlin prior to Wimbledon.

Following her loss to Paolini, Eala said: “There are so many positives.

“Well, one I think is how I’ve handled pressure. I mean, there’s pressure every week, right? Of course, the more you want to win, I think the more kind of like pressure goes along with that.

“I’m happy with how I faced it head on. I think I kept cool when I needed to control my emotions.”

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