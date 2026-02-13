World No 13 Casper Ruud has explained how Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner “bring something different” to the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Ruud, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 2 in 2022, has faced off against each of Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

The Norwegian has earned wins over Djokovic and Alcaraz, while he did not beat Federer or Nadal, and he is yet to defeat Sinner.

Ruud’s record against Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

1-5 vs Alcaraz

1-5 vs Djokovic

0-1 vs Federer

0-2 vs Nadal

0-4 vs Sinner

How does Ruud compare playing Alcaraz and Sinner to the Big Three?

In an interview with tennis MAGAZIN, Ruud was asked if playing against Alcaraz and Sinner is different to facing Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

“The ‘Big Three’ had an almost intimidating presence due to their history,” said the 27-year-old (translated from German).

“Carlos and Jannik bring something different: incredible intensity, speed, and fearlessness.

“The game has evolved, and you have to be prepared for a very physical and fast-paced style.”

ATP Tour News

ATP Rankings Race To Turin: Auger-Aliassime, de Minaur, Shelton, Bublik climb; Sinner 4th

‘It’s recency bias to say Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are better than Djokovic, Nadal, Federer’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Ruud is a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, having lost to Nadal in the 2022 Roland Garros final, Alcaraz in the 2022 US Open final, and Djokovic in the 2023 Roland Garros final.

Asked what he learned from those three defeats, Ruud said: “That the margins at this level are incredibly small. I’ve learned that you need patience, faith, and acceptance all at once.

“These final defeats hurt, but they also showed me that this is where I belong, and that’s important for my self-confidence going forward.”

What else has Ruud said about Alcaraz, Sinner and the Big Three?

Speaking to Tennis365 in December, Ruud compared Alcaraz and Sinner’s ball-striking to that of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

“You can discuss back and forth as much as you want about different eras, but the fact for me is that Sinner and Alcaraz hit the ball with more speed than the Big Three did,” Ruud said.

“Rafa always went full out on his forehand, but he had more spin on his backhand and now we have Carlos and Jannik… no side is a weakness. It doesn’t matter if its the backhand or forehand, they will rip it. Also, they move well, physically. They just move great.

“Jannik could always rip the ball, but one area he has taken to the next level is his movement. You see him sliding, defending anywhere on the court. The same with Carlos and I feel they defend in a way that Novak did.

“You feel like you have them on the defence and in one shot, they are on the offensive again. It has been really, really impressive and at times a little bit annoying how good they have become, but you just have to accept it and we just have to do better to beat them.”

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal makes ‘it’s done’ comment on Novak Djokovic’s hopes of 25th Grand Slam

