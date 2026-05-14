Casper Ruud secured his place in the semi-finals of the Italian Open with an impressive three-set victory against Karen Khachanov in Rome.

The Norwegian has already beaten a starry list of names in Rome, including Jiri Lehecka and Lorenzo Musetti, which has helped him earn a semi-final match against Luciano Darderi.

Ruud has dropped just one set in his four matches in Rome so far, in contrast to Darderi, who has dropped a set in three of his four matches at the tournament.

The star only had two quarter-final appearances to his name before the Italian Open and the Rome event sees him reach the final four of a tournament for the first time this season.

However, it should be no surprise to see Ruud performing so well on European clay. He has long been a clay court specialist and he now has an exceptional stat to back that up.

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After reaching the semi-final at the Italian Open, Ruud is now the only man to reach a semi-final at a big event on clay every year this so far this decade.

Not even Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner, the two undisputed best players on the ATP Tour this decade, can match the record Ruud has just posted.

Casper Ruud’s record at big clay events since 2020

2020: Italian Open semi-final

2021: Monte Carlo Masters semi-final and Madrid Open semi-final

2022: Roland Garros final and Italian Open semi-final

2023: Roland Garros final and Italian Open semi-final

2024: French Open semi-final and Monte Carlo Masters final

2025: Madrid Open winner

2026: Italian Open semi-final (ongoing)

Ruud’s clay court record has seen him earn incredible success on the surface at Masters and Grand Slam level for six years in a row now.

That includes a Madrid Open title, which he won by defeating Jack Draper in the 2025 final, and back-to-back Roland Garros finals in 2022 and 2023.

This is the fourth Italian Open semi-final of his career, but he has not proceeded any further in his previous three appearances in the final four.

Ruud will be hoping to get one better and he is unlikely get get a better chance as he lines up against home favourite Darderi.

The Norwegian’s previous semi-finals in Rome have ended at the hands of Novak Djokovic twice and Holger Rune, who beat him in 2023.

Despite the result in the semi-final, Ruud’s clay court record speaks for itself and he will be a dark horse to lift the trophy at this year’s Roland Garros.

Ruud has a 75% win rate at the Paris Grand Slam, having reached the semi-final stages or later in three of his eight appearances at the tournament.