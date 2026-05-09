Jannik Sinner’s sensational form in 2026 has already seen him collect four Masters title and he’s the overwhelming favourite to win the Italian Open.

Since his Qatar Open defeat to Jakub Mensik in February, Sinner has produced a spectactular 23-match winning streak across Indian Wells, the Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.

The Italian has certainly been aided by Alcaraz’s recent injury, but he’s looked completely unbeatable against the entirety of the ATP Tour for two months.

Despite Sinner’s incredible form, Casper Ruud can still see a glimmer of hope when it comes to beating the Italian this season.

Speaking at the Italian Open, Ruud said: “This year’s results speak for themselves. He won four Masters 1000s in a row at the start of the season, he’s already made history and can make more.

“But he also showed at the start of the year that he can be beaten: Novak beat him, Mensik beat him,” said Ruud, who has lost all four of his matches to Sinner.

Ruud is under no illision of the difficulty it will take to beat Sinner, but his two losses this year give him confidence he can inflict a third defeat on the Italian.

Nevertheless, Ruud is a massive fan of Sinner’s accomplishments in 2026 and has been astouned by the level shown by the World No. 1.

“When he’s at his best, few can touch him. I’d say that when both he and Carlos are at their peak, right now they’re almost untouchable for others.

“That’s why they’ve won most of the Slams and major titles in the last three or four years. It doesn’t seem like a crazy statement from Sascha to me.”

Ruud hasn’t played Sinner since their meeting at last year’s Italian Open, but that was a match to forget for the Norwegian.

On his favourite surface, Sinner swept aside Ruud comfortably, dropping just one game in a comprehensive straight sets victory.

Ruud has also been defeated by at the 2024 ATP Finals and the Vienna Open in back-t0-back years in 2020 and 2021.

The Norwegian has been placed in the opposite side of the draw to Sinner at the Italian Open, so he will not be able to test his hypothesis until the final, should he make it there.

Ruud plays Jiri Lehecka next in the third round, with a potential meeting with Lorenzo Musetti on the cards in the fourth. Should he win that match, he will likely play Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals and then potentially Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

With his clay court accumen, Ruud could be an outside favourite to reach the final and set up his first match with Sinner in an entire calendar year.

As for Sinner, he begins his Italian Open campaign against Sebastian Ofner and has been placed in the same section of the draw as Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils.