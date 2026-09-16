Alex Eala and Emma Raducanu are among a host of names who won’t be competing at the upcoming China Open.

Following an eventful US Open, Flushing Meadows champion Elena Rybakina and beaten finalist Aryna Sabalenka are scheduled to play at the WTA 1000 event, which runs from 30 September to 11 October.

Semi-finalist Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are also on the entry list for the tournament in Beijing, and other big names such as Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, French Open winner Mirra Andreeva, and former world No 1 Iga Swiatek are taking part, too.

However, rising star Eala is entrenched in a sticky situation where the Philippines Tennis Association (PHILTA) has filed a request with the WTA to receive an exemption from the mandatory China Open so she can represent her country at the Asian Games.

Skipping such a competition without an official exemption results in a ranking penalty and possible fines. Eala, who is not injured, currently sits at a career-high ranking of 18 but that could be under threat if she is sanctioned.

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PHILTA secretary-general John Rey Tiangco said in a statement, “We have formally requested an exemption and we respect the WTA’s process. At the same time, Alex has made her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, and we fully support her.”

Meanwhile, former world No 9 Victoria Mboko is still recovering from the knee injury she suffered at Queen’s Club back in June.

The 20-year-old’s comeback will have to wait, as will world No 37 Hailey Baptiste, who had surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury that she sustained at the French Open.

Moreover, Raducanu has joined the withdrawal list for the China Open due to the stress fracture in her leg that she picked up at Queen’s.

The 23-year-old, who is in danger of dropping outside the world’s top 100, released footage of a practice session at the National Tennis Centre last week, where she was working on her serve.

But it seems the former US Open champion’s return will have to wait as well. Here is the full list of withdrawals from the tournament so far.

China Open withdrawals

Victoria Mboko (world No 14) – replaced by Lanlana Tararudee

Alex Eala (world No 18) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

Hailey Baptiste (world No 37) – replaced by Katie Volynets

Karolina Pliskova (world No 46) – replaced by Magda Linette

Shuai Zhang (world No 55) – replaced by Maria Timofeeva

Jacqueline Cristian (world No 56) – replaced by Alycia Parks

Emma Raducanu (world No 97) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

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