The 2026 China Open has been rocked by a host of high-profile withdrawals on the women’s side, and two more players have pulled out of the WTA 1000 event.

Main draw WTA play at the China Open will take place from Wednesday 30 September to Sunday 11 October at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

The China Open is the first big WTA Tour event after the US Open, and the ninth 1000-level tournament of the season on the women’s calendar.

The WTA Asian swing began last week with the concurrent 500 events in Singapore and Seoul.

Amanda Anisimova was the reigning China Open women’s singles champion, but a wrist injury has forced the world No 11 to end her 2026 campaign early.

“I will be wrapping up my season for the year. I sustained a wrist injury again, that I need to take care of. Time to get healthy, reset, and see you all in 2027,” Anisimova wrote on Instagram.

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Seven other women who would have been seeded in Beijing have pulled out: Jessica Pegula, Marta Kostyuk, Victoria Mboko, Sorana Cirstea, Alex Eala, Madison Keys and Emma Navarro.

A total of 19 women have now withdrawn from the China Open, with Alina Korneeva and Petra Marcinko pulling out after the draw was made on Monday.

WTA China Open 2026 withdrawals

Jessica Pegula (world No 3) → replaced by Anastasia Zakharova

→ replaced by Anastasia Zakharova Marta Kostyuk (world No 10) → replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova

→ replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova Amanda Anisimova (world No 11) → replaced by Alina Charaeva

→ replaced by Alina Charaeva Victoria Mboko (world No 15) → replaced by Lanlana Tararudee

→ replaced by Lanlana Tararudee Sorana Cirstea (world No 16) → replaced by Polina Kudermetova

→ replaced by Polina Kudermetova Alex Eala (world No 18) → replaced by Petra Marcinko

→ replaced by Petra Marcinko Madison Keys (world No 23) → replaced by Paula Badosa

→ replaced by Paula Badosa Emma Navarro (world No 24) → replaced by Sofia Kenin

→ replaced by Sofia Kenin Hailey Baptiste (world No 39) → replaced by Katie Volynets

→ replaced by Katie Volynets Barbora Krejcikova (world No 44) → replaced by Eva Lys

→ replaced by Eva Lys Karolina Pliskova (world No 49) → replaced Magda Linette

→ replaced Magda Linette Zhang Shuai (world No 55) → replaced by Maria Timofeeva

→ replaced by Maria Timofeeva Jaqueline Cristian (world No 58) → replaced Alycia Parks

→ replaced Alycia Parks Tereza Valentova (world No 61) → replaced by Taylah Preston

→ replaced by Taylah Preston Alina Korneeva (world No 69) → replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova (LL)

→ replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova (LL) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (world No 71) → replaced by Dayana Yastremska

→ replaced by Dayana Yastremska McCartney Kessler (world No 72) → replaced by Aoi Ito

→ replaced by Aoi Ito Petra Marcinko (world No 81) → replaced by Elvina Kalieva (LL)

→ replaced by Elvina Kalieva (LL) Emma Raducanu (world No 98) → replaced Sinja Kraus

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