The influx of influencers at the US Open has come underfire from players, pundits, and fans, with social media content creators disrupting matches at the Grand Slams.

Umpires have been forced to stop influencers from making content during matches, which has caused a backlash from the players it is affecting.

Naomi Osaka’s match was littered with disturbances from influencers and she was outspoken on the matter during her post-match press conference.

“I think obviously if you come to a sporting event, you have to respect the sport,” said the Japanese star. “I feel like it’s common courtesy to read up on the sport, especially the etiquette.”

Now, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have had their say on the matter, and they largely agree with their WTA Tour rival.

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Speaking during her press conference after defeating Leylah Fernandez in her third round match, Pegula said: “I can appreciate the influencers coming and showcasing the US Open experience.

“But I do think that it’s tough when you see videos when they’re taking pictures and using the selfie lights. People are down there trying to perform. It’s their career and their job. It seems a bit disrespectful.”

Gauff has a similar view to Pegula, who she could meet in the final of the US Open.

“I definitely think it’s cool to have a new demographic and I definitely think it helps grow the sport. But if you’re being invited to a red carpet, you wouldn’t show up in jeans. I think it’s just follow the etiquette of the sport,” said Gauff.

While Osaka, Gauff, and Pegula are largely down on the influx of influencers at the US Open, there has been some positivity about a different generation being introduced to tennis.

Frances Tiafoe, who booked his spot in the fourth round of the competition by beating Valentin Vacherot in straight sets, believes the raucous atmospheres is what makes the US Open stand out on the tennis calendar.

“I think the Open is great because you get all types of people who want to come and watch tennis,” said the American. “That is the point: to get all types of people to watch tennis, it does not matter what occupation it is.

“Because everyone is watching tennis, all from different walks of life and different types of people. Personally, I love that. I have no problem with anybody doing anything coming to watch tennis. It’s putting a—- on seats, different age ranges, it’s huge for our sport, and that’s all I care about.”

Daniil Medvedev, who will play Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open, is in agreement with his upcoming opponent.

The more we try to raise awareness about tennis, the better it is,” said the Russian star. “The more popular the sport is. For sure there is some downside.

“Maybe more people are gonna recognise you on the street and it’ll be tougher to go to a restaurant. But in general the more the sport grows the better it is.”