They are two of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour and, for the first time at a Grand Slam since 2020, they will do battle at the US Open.

When the draw for this year’s women’s singles event was made, all eyes were on a potential fourth-round match between resurgent 23rd seed Naomi Osaka and third seed Coco Gauff.

Now, that has become a reality, with Osaka defeating 15th seed Daria Kasatkina and Gauff defeating 28th seed Magdalena Frech in the third round to book a blockbuster US Open clash.

It has been almost a year since the two multiple-time Grand Slam champions have met on court, with Osaka forced to retire injured in their China Open quarter-final last October.

That was one of five previous meetings between the two ahead of their latest clash, though perhaps their most iconic meeting also came at this very tournament.

Six years ago, Osaka and Gauff met in the third round of the 2019 US Open, during which both women were in very different phases of their careers.

The Japanese was the world No 1 and the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, while a 15-year-old Gauff was making her US Open debut after her breakout Wimbledon run that summer.

The gulf in class at the time was evident with Osaka easing her way to a 6-3, 6-0 victory, though an emotional Gauff memorably still addressed the crowd after the match.

And, the experience helped her go on to seal a stunning win over the defending champion at the 2020 Australian Open just months later.

Asked about that clash in New York this week, 21-year-old Gauff admitted it was a “tough” but incredibly valuable experience.

“That moment, I remember it was a tough, tough moment for me because it was a hyped up match,” said Gauff.

“And I remember, looking back at it, I guess I put way too much pressure on myself thinking I maybe had a chance in that moment to actually do something, which I definitely did.

“But I think it was just that I felt more of expectation that I should than maybe belief. And so then, when I played her in Australia, that was more belief than expectation.

“Naomi and I, we aren’t like super close or anything, but we’re definitely friendly with each other, and I support her from afar and all the things that she’s done on and off the court. So I’m imagining we would probably be on Ashe, and at night, I’m just assuming.

“So it would be a cool kind of a deja vu type of situation, but hopefully it’ll be a different result.”

After beating Gauff in the third round, Osaka’s title defence would end with a fourth-round loss to Belinda Bencic.

However, she would return to lift the US Open title in 2020, with this being the first time she has reached the second week in New York since then.

Gauff herself is now a former US Open — and reigning French Open — champion, and Osaka believes that her opponent’s potential was evident even age 15.

“Yeah, I mean my recollections were that I remember just knowing that she was going to be a really great tennis player, which she was,” added Osaka.

“But yeah, I mean, she was what, 15 at the time, and I thought she just handled herself really well, and I knew she was going to be back there.

“So now to be playing her again after six years, I don’t know if that makes me old, but, yeah, just to be at this point of my life and to be playing her again is honestly, for me, feels kind of special.”

After huge concerns with her serve and overall game in her first two matches, Gauff’s win against 28th seed Frech was by far her most convincing of the tournament so far.

The 21-year-old dropped just four games versus the Pole and enters as a favourite against Osaka, though the two have not contested a completed match since the 2022 San Jose Open.

Gauff’s serving struggles have been a key narrative of her season to date, but the American believes the level of her next opponent may ease some of the pressure on her.

She said: “I think it’s an advantage, like if I, for me, mentally, I think to play a calibre opponent like her.

“I think sometimes even though all the women on tour are incredible, but when you have these matchups where you know, you’re so heavily favourited, it puts more pressure, I think, than when you’re playing someone who I guess the odds people view it differently.

“I think she’s having a great season and is always a tough player and a threat on, especially on hard court. So I think, you know, that match, I guess, odds, why it can really go either way.

“And I think for me, that almost takes the pressure off.”

Gauff and Osaka are set to do battle on Monday, with the winner facing Marta Kostyuk or Karolina Muchova in the last eight.

