Coco Gauff can “completely understand” why Aryna Sabalenka would not return to the Dubai Tennis Championships following controversial comments made by the event’s tournament director earlier this year.

World No 1 Sabalenka joined then-world No 2 Iga Swiatek in pulling out of action in Dubai, a WTA 1000 event, back in February, with both women deciding to withdraw one day before the draw was made.

The two multiple-time Grand Slam champions were far from the only players to withdraw from the event, though Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak appeared particularly critical of Sabalenka and Swiatek.

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In quotes reported by The National, Tahlak controversially claimed that players who pulled out of WTA 1000 events at short notice should receive “harsher” penalties.

He said: “I think there should be a harsher punishment on the players [for withdrawing], not just fines, they should be docked ranking points.

“I even asked the [tournament] doctor: ‘What is the injury?’ He said it’s a minor injury, not one that would force her [Sabalenka] to withdraw from the tournament. And for Iga, I asked: ‘Isn’t this a strange decision?'”

WTA players can already receive monetary fines or receive ‘zero-pointers’ on their WTA Ranking, should they fail to meet the ‘mandatory’ requirements set by the tour.

Sabalenka had not previously publicly commented on Tahlak’s comments, though the world No 1 slammed what she called “ridiculous” complaints during her pre-tournament Miami Open press conference, claiming she would consider not returning to Dubai in the future.

“For me, it’s actually so sad to see ​that the tournament directors and ‌the tournaments are not protecting us as players,” commented Sabalenka. “They just care about their [sales], about their tournament, and that’s it.

“His comment was ridiculous. I’m not sure if I ever want to go there after his comment. For me, it’s too ‌much.”

World No 1 Sabalenka has now received the backing of long-time rival Gauff, the current world No 4 and reigning French Open champion.

Gauff had previously questioned Tahlak’s comments during her campaign at the Dubai Championships, and, speaking in Miami this week, stated that Sabalenka had a right to feel frustrated.

Gauff said: “I just feel Iga and Aryna have played that tournament so many times, and it wasn’t anything personal to it.

“It’s tough. We’re trying our best to play the calendar.

“I completely understand why she [Sabalenka] would feel like that ​because the comments were unnecessary.”

Both Sabalenka and Gauff will be in action at the Miami Open this week, with world No 1 Sabalenka looking to defend her title at the event.

The Belarusian also has the chance to complete the rare ‘Sunshine Double’, following her recent triumph in Indian Wells.

However, Sabalenka does not have the easiest of draws at the WTA 1000 event, with Elena Rybakina — arguably her leading rival right now — projected to meet her in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Gauff sits in the bottom half of the draw, with the American back in action for the first time since retiring injured in Indian Wells.

The 21-year-old is on the same half of the draw as second seed Iga Swiatek, and will be looking to win the title for the first time.

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