Coco Gauff breaks away from Roger Federer’s Team8 agency

Coco Gauff has made a major off-court decision as she has decided to leave Roger Federer’s Team8 management company to launch Coco Gauff Enterprises.

The American has been part of Team8 – which was started by 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer and his agent Tony Godsick – since making her breakthrough in top-level tennis in 2019 when she became the youngest qualifier at the age of 15 to reach the main draw at Wimbledon, defeating Venus Williams en route to reaching the fourth round.

But Gauff has now decided to go it alone as she has started her own agency that will not only focus on tennis management, but also include “business, philanthropy and beyond”.

In an Instagram Post, the reigning world No 3 wrote: “From the moment I first picked up a tennis racket, I’ve always believed my purpose extended far beyond the court.

“I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, a venture that reflects my passion for making an impact – not just in tennis but in business, philanthropy and beyond.

“I’m excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur, and changemaker. Coco Gauff Enterprises will be represented and supported by WME, a team with the vision and resources to help me explore all the opportunities ahead.”

Back in 2019 Gauff admitted that being part of Federer’s agency would help her to gain “experience and contacts”.

“Roger is a legend, a role model to follow in tennis and with his experience and contacts, they can definitely help me a lot. That was the idea,” she stated.

“Obviously we already spoke, we meet each other especially in the Grand Slams. I do not see him that often outside of those tournaments. I do not even have Roger’s number.”

Gauff has managed to become one of the top players in women’s tennis since then as she won the 2023 US Open and the 2024 WTA Finals.

The 21-year-old has already won nine WTA singles trophies and earned $23,153,989 in career prize money while companies are lining up to be associated with one of the best women’s players.

According to Forbes, Gauff was the highest-paid female tennis player in 2024 as she earned $34.4 million.

She added on her social media post: “Taking this big step forward also means closing an incredible chapter I’ve shared with Team8. I’ll always be grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family, and I know I’ll look back on that time with deep appreciation and fond memories.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting new era for me, and there is much more to come, which I’ll be excited to share in due time. As always, tennis will continue to be my priority.”