Coco Gauff made headlines this year when she was caught on camera smashing up her racket after a defeat to Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

Gauff was unhappy that the racket smash was broadcast by the Australian Open and she made that known to organisers and the press after the video made headlines.

“I tried to go somewhere where there were no cameras,” Gauff said during her press conference. “I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments – the same thing happened to Aryna [Sabalenka] after I played her in the final of the US Open – I feel like they don’t need to broadcast.”

Gauff has been impressed by Roland Garros’ lack of invasive cameras backstage and she believes the other Grand Slams should follow suit with the Paris event.

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“Roland Garros does a good job with the cameras. I, personally, haven’t had any experiences where they’ve broadcast anything, an emotional moment or anything like that. I’m sure I’ve been crying in that gym before and they’ve never shown it.”

Gauff believes the problem solely lies with the Melbourne event and she has called upon the Australian Open to introduce a rule change for next year’s event.

“I think the problem was also specific to Australia,” she said. Almost all the private areas outside the room are recorded, so you have nowhere to go. And some of the cameras look like security cameras, not necessarily like broadcast cameras.”

Gauff has outlined exactly what the Australian Open should do to stop situations like hers happening in years to come.

I definitely think having a signal, or even cameras having a little light that goes off when it’s red, or a red light, or something like that when you’re potentially being streamed, could make a difference,” she said.

“At least I’m glad I started this discussion, but some people also messaged me thinking I was freaked out because everyone saw me smash a racket… Guys, they do that like every other day, so I’m fine.”

Gauff will be delighted with her start at Roland Garros as she looks to defend her title from the 2025 event. She defeated her compatriot Taylor Townsend in straight sets, striking the American with a bagel in the final set.

She will next play Mayar Sherif, who currently sits at World No. 115 in the WTA Tour rankings. They have played once before, at the Cincinnati Open in 2023, which Gauff won 6-2, 6-2.

With a victory, Gauff will play either Katie Boulter or Anastasia Potapova in the third round.