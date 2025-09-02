Former world No 1 Justine Henin has proclaimed that the “lack of evolution” in Coco Gauff’s game worries her after the American star’s exit from the 2025 US Open.

Gauff suffered a crushing 3-6, 2-6 defeat to 23rd seed and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

In a lopsided contest, Gauff hit eight winners, but lost a mammoth 33 of the 88 points in the match with unforced errors, five of which were double faults.

The world No 3 won only 54% of her service points as she was broken four times in her nine service games by her Japanese rival.

Former world No 1 Osaka won 94% of points behind her first serve and lost only six of 38 total points on her serve, while she had only one service game where she lost more than a single point.

In the week before the US Open, Gauff took the big decision to replace her coach Matt Daly with biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan — with the aim of solving her serving struggles.

The 21-year-old, who is a two-time major winner, changed her service motion despite the short window before her home Grand Slam tournament began.

Gauff showed immense resilience to battle through major issues with her game and stress in her first two matches against Ajla Tomljanovic and Donna Vekic before claiming a routine third round win over Magdalena Frech.

Speaking to Eurosport France, Henin described Gauff’s forehand as “catastrophic” against Osaka as she voiced her concerns over the American’s development.

“Osaka did what she had to do by also playing with her experience,” said the Belgian tennis legend, who won seven Grand Slam titles.

“She didn’t have to force her talent today either, showing solidity and being present.

“We felt from the start of the match that Coco Gauff had fallen back into her old ways, not especially in terms of her serve but in terms of her forehand, it was catastrophic.

“Obviously, this enormous pressure at the US Open is special for her, but I still think overall, over the whole season, and not so much on the results, what worries me is the lack of evolution in her game. At that age, you’re still progressing, you’re still developing.”

