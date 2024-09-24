Coco Gauff coach search prediction made by Andy Roddick in ‘rush’ assessment

Andy Roddick predicts Coco Gauff will not "rush" to find a new coach.

Coco Gauff will not be in a “rush” to find a new permanent coach after splitting from Brad Gilbert, according to former world No 1 Andy Roddick.

World No 6 Gauff confirmed last week that she had ended her 14-month partnership with Gilbert, who she initially started working with last summer.

Working with Gilbert, Gauff won the 2023 US Open title and reached Australian and French Open semi-finals earlier this season.

However, a dip in form across the summer saw her fall earlier than predicted at Wimbledon, the Olympics, and in her US Open title defence, leading to her to call time on the partnership.

The 20-year-old is in action for the first time since Flushing Meadows this coming fortnight, with the world No 6 the fourth seed at the China Open.

But, despite her return to action, fellow former US Open winner Roddick believes his compatriot will not be too worried about a new permanent coach straight away.

“Obviously, out of the gates, it was a stunning success [between Gauff and Gilbert],” said Roddick, speaking to Tennis Channel.

“You would trade all of the tough moments for that US Open win. I don’t think that I was shocked. It’s been a bit of a rough year.

“What I’m curious about moving forward is whether there is going to be a co-coach situation. Is there going to be a name-brand coach? Is this something that she enjoyed looking back, or was the attention to the relationship a net negative?

“I don’t think she’d be in a rush to do anything because J.C. Farell is in her corner, and she’s comfortable there.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I don’t think she’s going to be in a rush to fix it immediately.”

Gauff has received an opening bye at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, and could then face fellow American Caroline Dolehide in round two.

Later on in the draw, she is projected to face eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-final before a hypothetical semi-final against former doubles partner and second seed Jessica Pegula.

Action in Beijing will then be followed by the return of the Wuhan Open, which the 20-year-old is also expected to play.

Despite a difficult summer Gauff is still well in contention to make a third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals, which will be held in Riyadh this season.

Gauff currently sits sixth in the race to the year-end championships.

