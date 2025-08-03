Coco Gauff has dismissed comparisons between herself and Victoria Mboko after she was beaten by the teenager at the 2025 Canadian Open.

Mboko upset world No 2 Gauff 6-1, 6-4 in 62 minutes in the fourth round in Montreal for her first-ever win against a top 10 player.

The 18-year-old now holds a 1-1 head-to-head record against Gauff having lost the pair’s first encounter in three sets at the Italian Open in May.

The Canadian wildcard has also defeated Kimberly Birrell, Sofia Kenin and Marie Bouzkova during her run at the WTA 1000 event and has dropped only one set so far.

Asked in her press conference if she recognises herself in Mboko, Gauff argued it is unfair to make this comparison as she pointed to her own experience with being likened to Serena and Venus Williams.

“No, she’s a completely different player, completely different person,” the two-time Grand Slam winner said.

“I’ve never been one to compare myself to others, whether it be like people comparing me to Serena or Venus, and I don’t think it’s fair to put that on her as well.

“Yeah, but I do see someone who is going to have a really bright future, for sure.”

Coco Gauff News

The 21-year-old American then expanded on why she feels Mboko has a bright future ahead of her.

“I mean, she’s very athletic. She’s a great ball striker, and she seems pretty positive out there on the court, doesn’t get really too negative,” Gauff assessed.

“I mean, I don’t know her too well, but I’ve gotten to talk to her a little bit over the course since Rome. I think she has a great support system around her, and I think that’s important when you’re young and on tour.

“Yeah, hopefully we have many more battles, and I look forward to playing her again in the future.”

Gauff also addressed whether she made the right decision by skipping the Citi Open in Washington prior to the Canadian Open.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question, honestly. I felt like in practice I was playing well the last few weeks just practising,” she said.

“I decided to take some time off and not play DC to actually focus on that, and maybe that wasn’t the right decision. Maybe it was better to get more matches under my belt.

“But you know, it’s the first tournament on the hard court season, so I’m hoping that in Cincy and in New York I can find that rhythm.”

