Coco Gauff has explained her “sudden decision” to split with coach Matt Daly and hire Gavin MacMillan days before the start of the US Open.

The world No 3’s decision to split with Daly, her coach of 10 months, surprised many when it emerged this week.

Gauff’s partnership with Daly saw her win the China Open, WTA Finals, and a second Grand Slam singles title at the French Open back in June.

However, the American has again struggled with double faults in recent weeks, serving a career-high 23 in her Canadian Open match versus Danielle Collins earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old served 16 double faults in her Cincinnati Open quarter-final defeat to Jasmine Paolini last week, in what proved to be the final match of Daly’s tenure.

Gauff was spotted on court alongside MacMillan, best known for his past work with Aryna Sabalenka, and long-time coach J.C. Faurel in New York this week.

And, speaking ahead of her Flushing Meadows campaign, she admitted the decision to shake up her entourage came about quickly.

Gauff said: “It was, like, a very sudden decision.

“Gavin became available. I just felt this was the best decision for my game, at least, and I had to go with what I was feeling.

“Matt, I think Matt is a great coach and a great person and 100% love working with him. Yeah, I mean, we obviously had a very successful partnership, but I’m just looking at long term.

“I know Gavin has had experience with this before so, hoping I can just take on his knowledge and see what can happen.”

In the past, coaching changes have initially had a strong impact on Gauff.

When the American first brought Brad Gilbert into her team back in 2023, a stunning summer would see her win the Citi Open, Cincinnati Open, and US Open in quick succession.

Following her split with Gilbert last September, Gauff’s decision to bring in grip specialist Daly saw her win the China Open and WTA Finals across the next two months.

Though some would not want to risk making a major change to their team just days before the start of a Grand Slam, Gauff revealed she did not want to “waste time”.

“I mean, a tournament is a tournament,” added the American. “I hate losing regardless of where I am. If this were a [WTA] 250, I would feel just as crazy to do it.

“I felt this was a good opportunity. I don’t have that many points to defend honestly, in this part of the season. I’m one of those people, I’m looking at long term.

“I hope I can get it all together – I think I’ll play either Monday or Tuesday – by then. If not, I have the rest of this year to work on it.

“But I do know I needed to make a change, technical change to it, and I don’t want to waste time continuing doing the wrong things.”

Gauff’s opening match is yet to be scheduled, though it will take place on Tuesday.

The world No 3’s quest to win her second US Open title begins against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

