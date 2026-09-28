Elena Rybakina has undoubtedly been the most consistent player on the WTA Tour this year and she now has the ranking to prove it.

The star reached the summit of the WTA Tour at the US Open, usurping Aryna Sabalenka in the top spot, and she followed it up by winning the Grand Slam.

That was her second Grand Slam title of the year, following her victory at the Australian Open at the beginning of the season, and Rybakina is now the player to beat up until the WTA Finals.

Rybakina will next be playing the China Open, the penultimate Masters tournament on the WTA Tour calendar, and she will be joined the likes of Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.

Gauff was asked about Rybakina’s rise on the WTA Tour this season during her pre-tournament press conference at the China Open.

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“I feel like Elena’s always been like a top player. I think she just had some struggles with injuries, maybe consistency. Obviously she was going through her own things. I think now everything seems like it’s come together,” said the American.

“So it’s not a surprise at all that she’s won two slams this year. I don’t know. I don’t really think there is a theory. Women’s tennis over the past has been so not surprising, but for fans it’s surprising.

“On the guys, it’s so consistent. So I think for other people it seems so surprising. But amongst players, we’re practicing, playing against these players. No, it’s not a surprise that Mirra won [Roland Garros]. No, it’s not a surprise that Linda won [Wimbledon].

“I think it goes for a lot of the top 10. There are no surprises. I think it’s all about who is able to take those opportunities when you can get them. Yeah, I think Elena is for sure someone who’s going to continue to win for a while just because of the weapons she’s had.

“I think it’s no surprise. I don’t have no theory. I mean, you reach a certain age, things start to come together. You start doing well, being more consistent.

“I think that’s where she’s at, in her prime. Yeah, but I think she’s going to win many more. Hopefully I can not lose to her in some more semis, because it’s been two back-to-back ones (smiling). Maybe next time it will land on my side.”

Rybakina will await the winner of Yuliia Starodubtseva and Alina Charaeva in the second round of the China Open, while Gauff will play either Camila Osorio or Lanlana Tararudee.

Gauff and Rybakina could meet in the semifinals of the China Open, as they have been draw in the same half of the draw.

That would be their fourth meeting on the WTA Tour, with Rybakina currently leading their head-to-head record with two out of three victories.

Those both came recently, with Rybakina knocking Gauff out of the US Open and the Canadian Open during the North American hardcourt swing.

You have to go back four years for Gauff’s sole victory against Rybakina, when the American defeated the current world No 1 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.