Coco Gauff has candidly admitted she struggles with “impostor syndrome” and doubts whether she “belongs” where she is at the top of the WTA Tour.

The world No 4 was speaking after beating 12th-ranked Belinda Bencic 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Miami Open on Tuesday.

Gauff has won all four of her matches in Miami in three sets, having also overcome Sorana Cirstea, Alycia Parks and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The American star revealed that her team did not want her to play the WTA 1000 tournament in Florida after a “nerve-related” arm injury ended her campaign in Indian Wells.

Gauff, who is dealing with ongoing issues with her serve and has also struggled with her forehand at times, has been working with biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan since August.

Despite her technical troubles, Gauff — who turned 22 earlier this month — has already had a glittering career.

Gauff has won 11 WTA Tour singles titles, including two Grand Slams, the WTA Finals, and three WTA 1000 titles, while she has reached a career-high ranking of world No 2.

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Following her win against Bencic, Gauff was asked what it says about her that she has won four tough matches after her injury-affected preparations for the Miami Open.

“I think it just shows my mind and it’s just all about mentality out there at the end of the day,” said Gauff.

“I think I have to believe that I belong where I am. I think sometimes I can get impostor syndrome, and even when they’re saying my accomplishments during the warm-up, it doesn’t feel like me, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I actually do have a good career’.

“But it doesn’t feel like that sometimes in the moment, because you’re just working on things. Especially with my serve, it just feels like, I don’t know, I shouldn’t be where I am.

“But tennis doesn’t lie, the ball doesn’t lie, so I just have to believe myself, and my coach has been reminding me: ‘Remember who you are, and you’re a good player.’

“I think they’ve been putting that into my head. At moments I believe in it, at moments I don’t. So I’m just trying to believe it more.”

Gauff is vying for her maiden Miami Open title, and she will face world No 14 Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals.

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