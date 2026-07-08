Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki has told Tennis365 who she thinks will win the women’s singles title at the 2026 Championships.

There will be a new women’s singles champion at Wimbledon for the ninth consecutive edition of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Barbora Krejcikova and Serena Williams were the Wimbledon champions in the draw, but none of this quartet reached the quarter-finals.

Coco Gauff, a champion at the US Open in 2023 and the French Open in 2025, is the only Grand Slam winner left in the event.

No 7 seed Gauff will face 10th seed Karolina Muchova — a 2023 French Open finalist — in the semi-finals.

Marta Kostyuk, Jasmine Paolini, Linda Noskova and Elise Mertens will contest the quarter-finals in the bottom half of the draw.

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Speaking exclusively to Tennis365 at Wimbledon before Tuesday’s quarter-final matches had concluded, Lisicki predicted that the champion would come from the Muchova-Osaka clash — which the Czech won 7-6(4), 6-4.

“Before the tournament, I actually said it’s going to be two very interesting weeks, because I didn’t see a clear favourite this time in the women’s draw, and exactly that is happening,” said the German, who was a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2013.

“Naomi Osaka is looking great. Muchova is also playing amazingly on the grass, she’s playing a totally different game, a lot of touch, slice, and she’s using the whole court.

“I would say the winner of that match will win [Wimbledon].”

Muchova, who has won just one of her seven meetings with Gauff, was asked what makes the American such a difficult opponent for her ahead of the pair’s last four showdown.

“Well, she is just, like, great athlete overall. One of the best in the world, in our sport. It was tough to play against her,” said the 29-year-old.

“I’m happy we have 0-0 on the grass. That’s a bit better balance for me there. Yeah, I mean, she gives you a lot of balls back. She has a lot of weapons. She is big fighter, which as well gives a lot of, yeah, things to her game to make it awkward for me.”

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