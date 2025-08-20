Coco Gauff has reportedly split with her leading coach just days before the start of her US Open campaign.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion and reigning Roland Garros champion, had parted ways with Matt Daly.

The world No 3 hired Daly last Autumn off the back of her split with former coach Brad Gilbert, looking to work on her serving technique.

Daly, known as a grip specialist, had an immediate impact on the American’s game, with Gauff winning the China Open and WTA Finals at the end of 2024.

Gauff would go on to reach the Madrid Open and Italian Open finals earlier this spring, before capturing her second Grand Slam singles title with victory over Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open.

However, the American was then beaten in the opening round of Wimbledon this summer, and has struggled with her serve across the hard-court swing.

Gauff hit a career-high 23 double faults during her opening-match Canadian Open win versus Danielle Collins, and a further 14 against Veronika Kudermetova in round three.

The 21-year-old would then lose to Victoria Mboko in the fourth round, and was beaten in the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals by Jasmine Paolini.

Speaking after her three-set win over Kudermetova in Montreal, Gauff admitted that her ongoing struggles were a disappointment.

She said: “Obviously, I am disappointed in myself when it comes to that part of the game because I didn’t play D.C. [Citi DC Open] to work on that and made changes to that.

“Doing well in practice and serving really well in practice. I just would like it to transfer to the match.

“I know I probably won’t be ever double fault-free, but if I could get that to 2%, 3%, it would make a big difference in just making these matches a lot easier.”

It is now reported that Gauff, who is practising in New York ahead of the US Open, has parted ways with Daly after just 10 months together.

The American was initially also reported to have split with J.C. Faurel, who has been a member of the world No 3’s entourage since 2019.

However, the Frenchman was spotted at Gauff’s practice session at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

In an interesting move, Gauff is now reportedly set to start work with Gavin MacMillan.

Also known as a grip technique, MacMillan is best known for his past work with current WTA world No 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka.

Much like Gauff now, Sabalenka was plagued by service woes throughout 2022, though she has gone on to win two Australian Open and a US Open title following her work with the coach.

MacMillan will reportedly be in Gauff’s coaching team throughout the US Open, with the 21-year-old seeded third behind Sabalenka and Swiatek in the women’s draw.

